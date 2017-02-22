‘The Voice’ Fans Slam Adam Levine & Blake Shelton After They Hint At Quitting

The Voice fans are hitting back at Adam Levine and Blake Shelton after both mainstay coaches hinted at leaving the series.

Both Adam and Blake have been speaking out about the plans to one day quit The Voice as they gear up to head into their twelfth consecutive season as coaches, and fans are making it pretty clear on social media that they’re not exactly happy that the longtime coaches are discussing their possible departure.

Fans hit back at Levine and Shelton’s quitting claims on social media, threatening to turn off the singing show if Adam and Blake do in fact decide to quit the popular NBC series somewhere down the line.

“@NBCTheVoice if Adam and Blake leave because Miley is back in season 13 I will not be watching anymore,” @lysiagilmore wrote in response to Levine and Shelton’s recent quitting talk amid rumors Miley could be a factor in the duo leaving, while @todddan added, “If Adam and Blake leave the show I’ll stop watching it.”

“@NBCTheVoice if Blake and Adam aren’t on I won’t watch #snoozefest,” @AnnaKrosp tweeted.

“@NBCTheVoice Please definitively stomp the Adam & Blake quitting rumors,” The Voice fan @HavenPea then tweeted to the show amid the latest round of speculation surrounding Shelton and Levine. “No one would watch [without] them. Need clear statement from network!”

But while NBC have not yet commented, The Voice fans outcry began after both Adam and Blake spoke out about quitting in a recent interview with Yahoo!, even going as far as to pick out their possible replacements for when they do eventually decide to bow out.

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton were quizzed on their departure from the series in the interview, to which Levine admitted that it’s more than likely “inevitable” that he will one day leave his red spinning chair while revealing his possible replacements.

“Inevitably, when that day [when I quit] comes — unless I’m on the show until it’s done, who knows? — I would entrust my position with very few people,” Levine said amid the quitting rumors, telling the site that he would only entrust his place on the show to Justin Timberlake or Bruno Mars.

Blake also chose his potential replacement during the interview, revealing that the musician he’d like to see sit in his chair when he eventually quits The Voice is David Lee Roth.

Levine then went on to add even more fuel to the quitting fire by admitting that he would not be willing to sit out a season and will instead quit the show completely rather than taking a season off.

But while Adam and Blake both got candid about one day quitting ahead of The Voice’s Season 12 premiere next week, that doesn’t necessarily mean fans will have to face a future without Levine and Shelton just yet.

Levine also spoke out about the rampant rumors claiming Season 12 could be his last on The Voice in a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest on February 14, as Adam claimed that he was “pretty sure” speculation he could be leaving after the upcoming season was more than likely “nonsense.”

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to say,” Adam told Seacrest when the former American Idol host asked about The Voice quitting rumors swirling around himself and Shelton, some of which suggested the duo could be quitting imminently. “At the end of the day, I’m pretty sure that’s all nonsense,” Levine clarified, hinting that quitting may still be a few seasons away.

Blake has also done his part to downplay rumors suggesting he and Adam could be quitting imminently, as Shelton recently revealed that he “loves” being on The Voice despite already lining up his replacement.

“I genuinely love this job, I love this opportunity,” Shelton revealed of his six year stint on The Voice alongside Levine according to BuddyTV. “I only have one goal when it comes to this show, to win with an artist. It feels so good to say to this person, ‘I knew you could do this.'”

What do you think of fans hitting back after Adam Levine and Blake Shelton spoke about one day quitting The Voice?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]