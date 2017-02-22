NBA Trade Rumors: Jimmy Butler Celtics, Cavs Final Moves

The NBA trade deadline is one day away, and that means any and all NBA trade rumors must be looked at and talked about. That leaves two of the biggest NBA trade rumors still on the table for discussion, which are: Will the Boston Celtics trade for Jimmy Butler, and are the Cleveland Cavaliers going to make any final moves for depth?

Think about it… two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference are watching teams in the Western Conference get even better, and eventually whomever the best team in the East is once the NBA Finals arrives will have to take on one of those teams in the West if they want to win the championship.

The Eastern Conference will still go through the Cavs, but with all the NBA trade rumors swirling around one day before the NBA trade deadline, one must think the Celtics are going to do their best to make a splash in the trade market for Jimmy Butler or a player of his talent if another player like this is available.

Chicago Bulls are now priming for playoff push with Jimmy Butler, not full rebuild – (Source: K.C. Johnson) – https://t.co/vkBTDELd3F pic.twitter.com/9ZDVl7iuey — Chicago Bulls Rumors (@chicagobullsbot) February 22, 2017

With any NBA trade rumor, one must believe all the talk is just that – a rumor – and for the Celtics and Butler, the longer he stays with the Chicago Bulls, the less likely the Celtics will pull Butler off the roster of their Eastern Conference counterpart.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune wrote how the Bulls seemingly won’t bend with any of the NBA trade rumors, and Butler will not be in a trade with the second-place Celtics (37-20), rather the Bulls will make a “push for the playoffs with him on their roster.” In a recent Tribune article, Johnson wrote this about the Bulls and Butler:

“The Bulls have told multiple teams that have inquired about Butler that they have no plans to trade their three-time All-Star, league sources said. Of course, plenty of posturing exists at this time of year and best offers aren’t revealed until closer to Thursday’s 2 p.m. CT deadline.”

That is an interesting belief for the Bulls if they do that and all the NBA trade rumors were for naught. Sure, the Bulls will most likely make the playoffs in the East as they are currently in seventh with a 28-29 overall record. They have one more win than the eighth-place Detroit Pistons and three more wins than the ninth- and 10th-place Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

Though Butler might just stay with the Bulls, even if they make the NBA playoffs, is that really the best thing for a Bulls franchise that hasn’t been to the NBA Finals since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were on the court?

Still in the East and NBA trade rumor talk, are the first-place Cavs (39-16) finished making moves, or can they still add depth to their roster in their path to repeat as NBA champions? The Cavs did make a good trade move earlier this season when they added Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks, and they’ve added former second-round pick Derrick Williams via free agency, but the question still remains: is that enough?

That might be enough for the Cavs to reach the NBA Finals for a third straight season, but the way their roster sits one day before the NBA trade deadline and with all the NBA trade rumors still around, another move for depth needs to be made soon.

Get ready for two days of rampant Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose trade speculation https://t.co/ST40WcrC1n — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 22, 2017

Will the Cavs still look into a trade for Carmelo Anthony, as many NBA trade rumors have speculated over the past few weeks, or will they try to make a trade for depth for a player like Shelvin Mack of the Utah Jazz as they’ve been linked in NBA trade rumors lately as well?

Once the NBA trade deadline has expired, and the NBA trade rumors disappear, teams like the Celtics and Cavs will know exactly what they have with their roster to eventually battle with each other to be the best in the East. If the NBA trade deadline doesn’t turn out how they need it to, well, battling with the West in the NBA Finals will be tougher than expected.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]