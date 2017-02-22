Bella Hadid Suffers Epic Wardrobe Malfunction In London

Bella Hadid’s risky fashion escapades seem to have finally caught up with her following a massive wardrobe malfunction on Monday evening during a London Fashion Week party.

Bella’s wardrobe malfunction happened while she was on her way to attend a Love magazine party as well as a London Fashion Week bash. The latter was held at Annabel’s and the 20-year-old was eager to grace the occasion and as usual, show off her incredible curves. She has earned herself quite a reputation for showing up at high-profile events while dressed in show-stopping outfits.

Hadid’s outfit failed her

Bella stepped out in a leather mini dress with a plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage. The dress also showed off a lot off her beautiful long legs. the 20-year-old model was braless underneath and her dress failed her, leading to disaster as she jumped into a waiting cab.

Bella suffers nip slip

The Victoria’s Secret model suffered one of her biggest wardrobe malfunctions she has ever encountered. One of the photos taken while Bella was still in the car revealed a nip slip as her leather outfit failed to cover up completely due to her posture since she was leaning forward slightly. Despite the unfortunate incident, the young model managed to walk it off like nothing happened and proceeded as usual. The rest of the evening went well as seen in photos.

Hadid was accompanied by fellow supermodels Kendall Jenner and Stella Maxwell. The models attracted a lot of attention courtesy of their amazing style. Despite causing her a wardrobe mishap, Bella’s outfit was stunning and it brought out her beautiful features.

Though she is considered one of the most beautiful models, Bella recently opened up about having self-esteem issues. This happened after a series of comments were made about her skinny physique as seen on the Victoria’s Secret runway. Some of the comments stated that she had taken her weight loss to the extreme, thus suggesting that she was too skinny. A look at the model and one would never guess that she was going through self-confidence issues. Though she is still young in the modeling industry, she quickly rose to fame and is one of the most famous models currently thanks to her confidence and her lean body.

“I worked out so hard and everybody is like, ‘Oh, she looks so skinny blah, blah, blah,'” Bella stated during an interview with PEOPLE.

Bella opted to go with a completely black style for the evening. The black leather dress complemented her black hair. She also accessorized with a black choker with a cross hanging from her neck. The model completed the look with a pair of black knee-high boots. Confident or not, the 20-year-old model definitely proved that style is her forte.

“I think every single person in the world has insecurities. It’s crazy because I think that when other people look at all of the VS models or all of the girls (who) are walking, they’re like: ‘They’re not human. They don’t have any insecurities,'” Bella pointed out while explaining how people view models.

Hadid believes that almost every model goes through insecurities about the way they look especially due to the pressure that comes with the career. She explained that she has been working out hard and maintaining a strict diet to achieve her impressive physique. Her fellow models also made sure that they were dressed for the occasion thus attracting a lot of attention with their impressive sense of style. Bella might have pushed things to the limit with her leather outfit because it ended up causing her a wardrobe malfunction.

