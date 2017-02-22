‘DWTS’ Season 24 Cast Spoilers: Rumors Swirl For ‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017

It is almost time for the Season 24 Dancing with the Stars premiere, and people are anxious for spoilers regarding the DWTS 2017 cast. ABC will make an official announcement on March 1, and the competition kicks into gear on Monday, March 20. What’s known so far about the DWTS Season 24 cast?

Oftentimes, there is just as much speculation about the slate of professionals hitting the dance floor as the celebrities themselves and this year is no exception. It was just revealed that both Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd will be a part of the DWTS Season 24 cast on the pro side, and this is the first time they are both in the mix of things in the past few seasons.

Glamour shared that Derek Hough will not be on DWTS Season 24, and while he has said that before and then popped up with a partner anyway, it seems that this time it is for certain that he’s not participating. Mark Ballas apparently has expressed an interest in returning now that his Broadway Jersey Boys stint is over, and most would imagine that the next Dancing with the Stars crew will include reigning champion Val Chmerkovskiy.

What about pros like Sharna Burgess, Lindsay Arnold, and Witney Carson? They seem like possible returnees, but Edyta Sliwinska is a definite no because she’s pregnant. There are a number of unknowns on the male pro side, but the DWTS Season 24 cast will surely include a combination of returning pros like Sasha Farber, Tony Dovolani, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, and Artem Chigvintsev. The other female spots will likely include a combination of Allison Holker, Emma Slater, Cheryl Burke, and Jenna Johnson.

What about the celebrities for the DWTS 2017 cast? PureDWTS is keeping track of all of the spoilers and rumors, and things should solidify very soon as the pros start to meet their partners over the coming days. The site notes potential celebrities like football player Victor Cruz, Olympic figure skater Gracie Gold, and perhaps actor Rick Schroder, who is known for his time on shows like Silver Spoons and NYPD Blue.

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson has some buzzing that she might be headed to Dancing with the Stars, notes Just Jared Jr., and there are spoilers swirling that Olympic champion Simone Biles might join Season 24 as well. As Radar Online notes, there has been a lot of talk about disgraced Today correspondent Billy Bush perhaps joining the DWTS 2017 cast, and there’s been quite a bit of chatter regarding the buzz that Bachelor star Nick Viall seemingly wants a spot as well.

There is a fair amount of wild speculation playing out online at this point when it comes to the DWTS Season 24 cast, with some names clearly being quite far-fetched and others, like perhaps Stassi Schroeder of Vanderpummp Rules, seemingly more in the ballpark. Entertainment reporter Kristyn Burtt, always a good source of Dancing with the Stars scoop, has noted some signs that Fosters and Disney star Madison Pettis might be one to watch as well.

Many find it interesting that the leaks and spoilers regarding the DWTS 2017 cast have been so minimal this time around, as oftentimes the full slate of celebrities has been uncovered ahead of the official announcement. There will surely be numerous confirmations emerging over the next week leading up to the Good Morning America reveal on March 1, but this spring the Dancing with the Stars spoilers regarding the celebrity cast seem buttoned down pretty tight. Rob Wade has left the show and his role as executive producer, and that means fans can surely expect things to change a bit with the series.

Who are you hoping to see on the DWTS Season 24 cast? Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, March 20, and fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out which celebrities and pros will be hitting the dance floor.

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]