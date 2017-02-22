WWE Rumors: Major Change Made To ‘WrestleMania’ Title Match – Former Champ Out

The card for WrestleMania 33 is not yet complete and there is still a lot that needs to be done, but plans for one major title match was just changed in a huge way. Over the course of the last two weeks, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the Raw Women’s Championship and whether Bayley should give up the belt she recently won off of Charlotte Flair. Well, it appears as if WWE has chosen for that feud to end soon and a heel turn to start a brand new one.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Bayley won the championship in dramatic fashion with a lot of emotion and elation at accomplishing a lifelong dream. As recapped by the official website of WWE, this week’s Raw teased her being stripped of the title due to outside interference by Sasha Banks, but that didn’t end up happening.

Now, there are rumors swirling that the feud between Charlotte Flair and Bayley will not continue. “The Queen” is going to have her rematch at Fastlane, but from there, WWE Insiders is reporting that the new Raw Women’s Champion will move into a program with her good friend Sasha Banks.

Rumor has it that Charlotte is actually going to be removed from the championship picture entirely and that Sasha Banks is about to undergo a heel turn and betray her good friend. This heel turn will have her chasing the title and likely face off against Bayley at WrestleMania 33 in a match which Banks is expected to win.

This could explain why Nia Jax has seemingly been dropped from the whole Charlotte/Bayley/Sasha angle the past few weeks. Inquisitr recently reported that the rumor was for a Fatal Four-Way match between those four women for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania 33.

Now, Cageside Seats is reporting that there actually is still a plan for that four-way match to take place in early April.

The original plans that WWE had in place were for Bayley to win the belt at WrestleMania 33 and then, have her first defense at Payback on April 30. It’s possible that she will still be the title-holder by that point, but all of the actual plans seem up in the air at this point.

If the Sasha Banks’ heel turn happens and she goes on to face Bayley for the belt, Charlotte Flair is left without much of anything to do. She can’t really feud with Nia Jax or Dana Brooke as that would make no sense with them all being heels already.

Maybe, WWE has something in the works for Charlotte and all of the former superstars they have been contacting to appear at WrestleMania 33. Taking her out of the title picture would leave her available for a feud against a returning Kelly Kelly or Victoria.

With the confusion on Raw and Naomi having to relinquish the title on SmackDown Live, the women’s divisions on both shows are kind of a mess right now. This isn’t the best time to have things up in the air either as WrestleMania 33 is right around the corner and WWE needs to know what direction they are going in soon.

Not that any of the fans should really have issues with Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for the belt at WrestleMania, should they?

Rumors are never easy to figure out in the world of professional wrestling, and the speculation regarding the Raw Women’s Championship is no different. Team Red is already overrun with major heels in the women’s division and having Sasha Banks turn on Bayley is a good storyline, but it makes little sense right now. While anything is possible, the Fatal Four-Way including Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair makes more sense for WrestleMania 33 at this present time.

