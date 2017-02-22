Harrison Ford Video: Plane Misses Runway – Some Say Ford, 74, Should Stop Flying

Now that Harrison Ford’s video of Ford accidentally landing on a taxiway instead of a live runway has been made public, Harrison’s fans in the public are loudly voicing their opinions about Ford’s close call once again as a famous pilot. According to TMZ, Ford’s taxiway landing can be seen in multiple viewpoints in the above video.

The video was taken on Monday, and will be used in the FAA investigation into why Harrison did not land on the correct runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. The video shows that Harrison accidentally flew his single engine yellow Husky plane over an American Airlines 737plane with 116 people onboard. Those 116 souls onboard escaped disaster when Ford missed landing on the runway and landed on the taxiway instead.

According to a man who took a photo displayed on TMZ, Ford “completely misjudged the runway” and was not in the correct position for a proper landing. The man who captured the photo of Harrison landing his plane had himself just landed at the airport on a different commercial flight — and saw fit to snap the pic as he waited inside the terminal looking for his friend. The man said he quickly took the photo with his smartphone, because he thought Ford might crash his plane, after seeing that Harrison had “banked really sharp” in the small single-engine plane that was “very close to the ground” and “hit hard” on the taxiway.

According to the publication, the ramp agent in the photo appeared to be shocked as he watched Ford’s plane landing on the taxiway. Ford had been cleared to land on a short runway. However, it is a clear FAA violation, according to NBC, to land like Harrison landed on a parallel taxiway. The landing at such a complex airport requires lots of concentration, according to flight experts, and some fans are venting on social media that it might be time for the 74-year-old Ford to quit flying, especially in light of Ford’s accident in his plane two years ago.

The publication notes Ford’s conversation with the air traffic controller after landing.

Harrison: “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” Controller: “You landed on taxiway C.”

Just two years ago, Ford suffered injuries on what was blamed on engine failure, as Harrison explained on the Ellen show.

“I was aboard the plane and it crashed — I didn’t.”

NBC News didn’t get a comment from Harrison on the latest melee, however, the publication notes that Ford is revered as an excellent pilot. That hasn’t stopped Harrison’s fans from making GIFs and memes like the following, relating Ford’s flying skills to his movie roles.

As seen in the below photo from March 5, 2015, Harrison’s World War II-era plane crash-landed on the Penmar Golf Course — a move that experts claim saved lives when Harrison steered the plane onto the empty section of the course in the Venice region of Los Angeles.

Investigators discovered that an issue with a carburetor part on the plane flown by Ford caused the vintage airplane’s engine to fail and the plane to crash. The NTSB determined that the cause of the crash was most likely due to a loosened main metering part that caused too much fuel to flow and a loss of engine power to occur in Harrison’s plane.

Meanwhile, folks on social media are leaving comments like the ones below about Harrison’s flying days.

