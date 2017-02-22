Honey Boo Boo Mom, ‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Extreme Weight Loss: ‘From Not To Hot’

If you are a fan of the reality TV show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, then you will be aware of Honey Boo Boo’s mom, “Mama June” Shannon. There is no doubt that Mama June is a controversial figure; she rose to prominence as a reality TV star through the medium of children’s beauty pageants. Many view Mama June as a foul-mouthed redneck who has exploited her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, in pursuit of fame and fortune. Yet fans of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo loved the show, and they view Mama June as someone who has used the opportunities that came her way to better her family’s lives.

As recently reported by the Inquisitr, Mama June will soon be back on our screens in a reality show of her own. The WE TV show is titled Mama June: From Not To Hot, and it premieres this coming weekend. On this occasion, the focus moves away from Honey Boo Boo as it tracks Mama June’s weight loss transformation. According to AOL Entertainment, viewers will see Mama June scale down from 380 pounds to a slim size four. They say that Mama June’s weight loss transformation is the most shocking in reality TV history.

Of course, this is reality TV, so Mama June’s weight loss transformation would not be exciting viewing unless it had a little controversy to inflame the viewers and to keep them watching the show. In Mama June: From Not To Hot, fans of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo will see Mama June undergo weight loss surgery. Mama June had a gastric band fitted and then had follow-up surgery to remove pounds of loose skin.

Gastric surgery is not something that should be taken lightly, and no doubt Mama June will be accused of putting herself under the surgeon’s knife for cash.

What Does Honey Boo Boo’s Mama June Look Like Now?

Mama June has been criticized in the past for feeding Honey Boo Boo a diet of sugary snacks and energy drinks. This led to Honey Boo Boo’s obesity and to the child having medical intervention to help control her weight. Many would argue that Mama June’s weight loss transformation would not have been possible without surgical intervention.

Too Fab reported that the official trailer for Mama June’s new show plays on unlikely events. The trailer claims that “if Donald Trump can become president, and the Chicago Cubs can win the World Series, then Mama June can get skinny.” The teaser shows Mama June struggling with a change in her diet and undergoing grueling workouts with her personal trainer. It also shows Honey Boo Boo telling her mom that she shouldn’t undergo surgery because “she looks fine the way she is.”

Clearly, Mama June doesn’t agree with Honey Boo Boo. The surgery went forward, and Mama June is now less than half the woman she was. You wonder if Mama June finally got a wake-up call when she tells viewers that “there is a skinnier person inside of me.”

On the trailer, Mama June admits that she weighs over 350 pounds and confesses that she knows that carrying that amount of weight could kill her.

“This surgery is the scariest thing I’ve ever done but I mean there is a skinnier person inside of me.”

In an interview with In Touch, Mama June explained why she decided that she had to lose weight and said that she hopes she can inspire others to follow her lead.

“I just decided it was time for a change, to be more healthy and to do something for myself because I do so much for everybody else. At first, people were saying, ‘You’re losing weight, you look great,’ and I just ran with it. “I hope that somebody will realize that’s going through the same weight loss struggles that they’re not alone and realize it’s not all peaches and cream. I hope one person gets something out of it, that they realize the struggles are real. I’d tell people who are struggling with weight, just take it one day at a time. Don’t give up.”

In the finest traditions of reality TV, Mama June has been trying to keep her new look under wraps until the new show starts this weekend.

[Featured Image by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP Images]