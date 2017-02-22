‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Baby Bombshell! She Hints At Baby No. 3 On Twitter

Kailyn Lowry has been battling pregnancy rumors for the past few months. Although the Teen Mom 2 star has denied the reports, she continues to hint about baby number three on social media. Is Lowry expecting another child?

The Hollywood Gossip reports that fans believe Lowry is pregnant. In fact, the pregnancy rumors first started when a fan posted a fake photo of Lowry holding a positive pregnancy test on social media. The rumors kicked into high gear when Lowry shared a few selfies that looked like she was sporting a baby bump.

Lowry, of course, has denied the rumors and claims that she only gained a little bit weight over the winter. Her latest post, however, seems to hint yet again that she’s ready to expand the family.

“Remember that life’s greatest lessons are usually learned at the worst times and from the worst mistakes,” Lowry wrote on Twitter this past weekend.

Fans immediately thought Lowry was teasing a pregnancy announcement and asked if she was expecting. Lowry has not responded to the questions, which could either mean she’s sick of answering the pregnancy rumors or that she’s waiting to make the big announcement.

#Breaking_News Kailyn Lowry Pregnant? Teen Mom 2 Fans STILL Convinced She's Knocked Up Again https://t.co/hUle2oihnj via #Indilens pic.twitter.com/X42qyG3dnh — Zianur Zoe (@50cent_original) February 15, 2017

If Lowry is pregnant, the father remains unknown. The reality star is currently in the middle of a nasty breakup and divorce from Javi Marroquin. Although it isn’t likely that they hooked up, is Lowry’s “mistake” referring to Marroquin?

For those that are still skeptical about the news, there is some precedent to believing the rumors. Jenelle Evans flat-out denied her pregnancy when was expecting her third baby in 2016. That being said, there was a lot of evidence going against Evans at the time, whereas there isn’t a whole lot to go on with Lowry.

According to Radar Online, there is some photographic evidence that Lowry is expecting another kid. This includes a few selfies on social media where Lowry looks like she has a small baby bump.

“Anyone else think Kail looks pregnant?” one fan asked on Twitter, while another added, “Why does Kail look pregnant?”

Walkie talkie time! A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

To add to the conspiracy, Marroquin caught Lowry with another man on a recent episode of Teen Mom 2. Marroquin arrived at Lowry’s home to drop off their son, Lincoln, when he discovered a strange car in the driveway. Lowry then refused to let him inside and Marroquin suspected that another man was in the house.

“I texted her and said can I drop Lincoln off and she was like, ‘I’m at Walmart right now come in an hour,'” Marroquin explained. “We pull up earlier since Kail’s car was there and we see another car. I knock on the door, Lincoln goes in and I said, ‘Let me get my stuff’ and she won’t let me in. I’m like I’m not leaving my son with another dude here, not happening.”

A source close to Lowry has since revealed that she and the mystery man are still together. The source did not comment on the pregnancy rumors and whether or not Lowry is having her third baby.

???????????????? A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Jan 23, 2017 at 9:44am PST

That being said, Cafe Mom is reporting that Lowry admitted she is open to reconciliation on the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2. Despite their constant fighting, Lowry and Marroquin had a heartfelt conversation with each other where she expressed regret over the breakup. Marroquin, however, sounded like he still wanted to go through with the divorce so it’s unclear how things will shape up.

The divorce has taken a toll of both parties. While Lowry contemplates fixing her broken marriage, Radar Online reports that Marroquin broke down during his first family vacation without his estranged wife.

In a sneak peek for the next episode, Marroquin is shown crying about being in Myrtle Beach without Lowry. “I’m here by myself with Lincoln,” an emotional Marroquin says. “We used to take family trips everywhere. It’s sad.”

Catch new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]