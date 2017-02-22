Rihanna ‘Feeling Blessed’ After Karrueche Tran’s Chris Brown Restraining Order

Rihanna is allegedly responding after hearing the news that Karrueche Tran has filed for a restraining order against Chris Brown, just as she did in 2009, while telling fans she’s “feeling blessed.”

According to reports, Rihanna is understandably “disappointed” and “saddened” after hearing Karrueche’s claims against their mutual ex-boyfriend, as TMZ reported that Tran accused Brown of being physically violent and allegedly making death threats towards her while filing for a restraining order.

An insider spoke out about Rihanna’s supposed reaction to hearing the news about her ex once again being accused of domestic violence, telling Hollywood Life that the singer is allegedly “just really saddened and disappointed by the whole situation” surrounding Chris right now.

“Rihanna isn’t jumping to any conclusions, but that doesn’t change the fact that once again, Chris is in trouble for doing something similar to what he did to her,” continued the insider of how Rihanna supposedly responded to the news that Tran claimed Chris was physically abusive during their romance.

“[Rihanna] loves Chris and really wants him to find happiness,” continued the source, but noted that the “Love on the Brain” songstress has no plans to get involved with Brown’s latest drama with Karrueche after splitting with Chris for good in 2013.

“She’s so far removed from it all she doesn’t know what the truth is,” an insider said of Rihanna’s response to Brown’s latest drama, “but she wishes Chris would just stay out of trouble.”

Notably, Rihanna also got a restraining order against Chris after he physically abused her in 2009 before Daily Mail reported that she then agreed to have the order lifted two years later before the former couple then reconciled and even attended the Grammy Awards together.

Rihanna has so far stayed pretty quiet on social media when it comes to directly addressing the latest round of domestic violence allegations to swirl around Brown, though she may have been sending out a cryptic message while thanking her fans.

Rihanna took to Twitter after the latest round of domestic violence accusations against Brown surfaced online, telling fans that she was “feeling blessed” while also thanking them for their support.

Rihanna thanked her fans in a sweet tweet shortly after TMZ reported that Karrueche Tran had filed for a restraining order against Chris Brown, thanking her almost 70 million followers for making her current single “Love On The Brain” another top ten hit.

“[“Love on the Brain”] just became my 30th top ten hit on @billboard’s Hot 100!!!” Rihanna tweeted out, telling her followers that she was “feeling so blessed” before adding, “thank you Navy!!,” which is the name the star has given to her dedicated fan base.

But while it looks like Rihanna may possibly have been sending a cryptic message as the domestic violence accusations once again swirl around her ex, she probably won’t be speaking out publicly when it comes to Chris’s latest drama with Karrueche.

Rihanna’s alleged response to the domestic violence allegations via Hollywood Life comes just days after sources shut down rumors that Rihanna and Brown could be getting back together after they were spotted in the same New York club before then making simultaneous but separate appearances in Paris, France, in January.

The sightings sent fans into a frenzy that Rihanna and Brown, who dated on and off from 2007 until 2013 while splitting briefly after Chris was convicted of domestic violence against her in 2009, could be getting back together and dating again, claiming they may have already reconciled but were hiding their romance.

But despite the speculation, a source shut down the dating accusations to DanceHallHipHop.com, revealing that there’s no chance Rihanna would ever start dating Brown again while also alleging that the former couple haven’t actually spoken to each other in years.

“Two big name celebrities in the same club is not uncommon so this is just by chance that they ended up at the same spot. Nothing more to it,” a Rihanna source told the site late last month, shutting down the dating rumors by claiming that Rihanna and Chris have not been in contact while also alleging that Rihanna supposedly believes her brand is now too big for her ex.

“Maybe the last time was when she congratulated him on his daughter. [Royalty] is big now, that’s how long it has been,” the insider said of the last time the former couple spoke, adding that Rihanna is now “way past all of that drama” that seems to follow Chris around.

“Just seeing how mature she is now and big her brand is she is not getting back with Chris,” continued the site’s source of where Rihanna stands with Brown today, adding that she’s now “completely closed that chapter of her life.”

What do you think of Rihanna’s alleged response to Karrueche Tran’s filing for a restraining order against Chris Brown?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]