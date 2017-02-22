Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight Date Not Yet Set But Still A Possibility

Is a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight really going to take place, and if so what are the terms of such a matchup? After all, although both men can be accurately described as “fighters,” both are used to fighting styles that are pretty different from one another.

While there is no date set for the fight, there is still hope a matchup between the two will take place.

McGregor

Conor McGregor is a mixed martial artist who fights for the UFC and his specialty does lie with striking, but he also has training that Mayweather doesn’t have, as the UFC involves wrestling, jujitsu along with pretty much every kind of submission one could think of. However, this matters little, if at all, because if the Mayweather, McGregor matchup were to take place, word is that it would happen on Floyd’s turf, i.e. the boxing ring, where Conor’s unique set of skills wouldn’t be allowed anyway.

McGregor, according to Mirror, is not licensed to box in Nevada but is in California. He has never fought in a cage as a boxer, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have experience with it. Also, if this fight with Mayweather did end up being scheduled, one would hope McGregor would prepare by training solely as a boxer leading up to the fight.

Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather officially turned in his boxing gloves after earning his forty-ninth career win against Andre Breton in September 2015. According to a tweet from ESPN’s Brian Campbell, Mayweather said there’s “nothing else for me to prove in the sport of boxing.”

Mayweather: "You have to know when to hang it up. It's my time to hang it up … Nothing else for me to prove in the sport of boxing." — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellESPN) September 13, 2015

Or is there? Floyd changed his mind when he reportedly came out and said that a fight with UFC champion Conor McGregor would be the only thing to give him the motivation he needs to lace up again.

Fight With Words

As it turns out, McGregor and Mayweather have a history of feuding with one another. At one point in early 2016, Mayweather made the suggestion that Conor’s skin color was to thank for his success, to which McGregor did not appreciate.

“Floyd Mayweather, don’t ever bring race into my success again. I am an Irishman. My people have been oppressed our entire existence. “In my family’s long history of warfare there was a time where just having the name ‘McGregor’ was punishable by death. Do not ever put me in a bracket like this again.”

Months later, another heated spat between the two happened after TMZ spoke with Mayweather after UFC 205, when McGregor became the champion of two different weight classes. The champion boxer was asked how he thought he matched up to Conor. The reporter also mentioned that he thought “McGregor is the Mayweather of MMA.”

To this, Floyd replied, “never compare Conor McGregor to me. It’s a total disrespect. An elephant don’t beef with ants. Elephant is so large, he don’t even see ants.” Upon the reporter mentioning Conor’s fight, the boxer said that he “didn’t even know” McGregor had fought recently.

TMZ then caught up with Conor not long after these comments from Floyd, and told him that Mayweather had said he hadn’t seen McGregor’s recent fight.

“Do you believe him?” The reporter asked.

“Do you believe him?” The UFC star said. “Tell him to say it to my face!”

UFC Stands In The Way

So what is keeping these two fighters from throwing punches instead of words? Mostly McGregor’s UFC contract, which will take five more fights to officially kill. Most fighters take at the very least a month to recover and prepare between fights, so who knows how long it would take the Irishman to get five more matchups under his belt (no pun intended).

???? Dana White: "The odds of McGregor vs Mayweather happening are about the same as me being Tom Brady's back-up quarterback on Sunday." pic.twitter.com/amv9iY1YCv — bet365 (@bet365) February 4, 2017

UFC president Dana White commented last week that, as far as he is concerned, a bout between Floyd and Conor would be extremely unlikely to happen, but how serious is he? Not too long ago White reportedly tendered Mayweather $25 million, though that sum is chump change to the boxer. It’s also being speculated that White is interested in the matchup because of what it would mean for the UFC and, of course, what it would mean for his bank account.

When, Where, What & How Much?

If a McGregor, Mayweather fight was officially agreed to by all parties, there are a few factors to consider for exactly when the two would touch gloves. Conor is due to have his first child in May and has pledged to not fight until after the birth. Floyd probably would like a little extra time to prepare since it’s been almost two years since he’s competed.

The middle of September is reportedly a good time for Mayweather, as that’s a time when he’s used to fighting.

As far as where the epic matchup would happen, Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena is the likely destination.

Mayweather and McGregor are similar in size, so coming to an appropriate weight for the matchup likely wouldn’t pose much of a problem. Conor has fought at 145 pounds, 155 pounds, and once at 170 pounds when he took a fight on late notice. Floyd hasn’t drifted much between 145 – 155 pounds, so a featherweight or lightweight matchup would likely work depending on what each fighter prefers.

How much would it cost you to attend the event? Tickets would likely cost more than $1000 and less than $10 thousand depending of where you’re sitting. It’s safe to say that, with only 20,000 slots to fill, as quickly as the tickets were made available they’d be gone.

In conclusion, it’s definitely possible a Mayweather vs. McGregor bout could happen. Both men have a desire for it to happen, there’s a time and place for it to take place and the amount of money involved has the potential to lure those who presently stand in the way.

If this fight does happen, who do you think would win?

