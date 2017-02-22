Brad Pitt, Courteney Cox Reportedly Get Flirty Amid Kate Hudson Romance Rumors

Ever since news broke that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were splitting, romance rumors about the man twice voted People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive have swirled. The latest reports are linking Pitt to both Courteney Cox and Kate Hudson. And in the case of Cox, it’s a tad awkward because she just happens to be a close friend of Brad’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Courteney and Brad reportedly began their alleged flirtation during a chance encounter. And even though Pitt was at one time wed to Cox’s best friend Jennifer Aniston, Yahoo reported that Brad is allegedly “crushing hard” on Courteney.

Pitt and Cox have a relationship dating back to when he began dating Jennifer, which was in 1998. But when the two reunited recently at a ROCK4EB! charity event in Malibu, “sparks” of attraction reportedly flew. The celebrities at that event ranged from Cindy Crawford, and Heidi Klum to Brad’s buddy Sting, but an insider quoted by Yahoo said that it was Courteney to whom Pitt “was glued” during the event.

“Sparks were flying big time. There’s so much history and affection between those two.”

The source described Brad and Courteney as having come “full circle,” noting that the duo has “been through it all.”

Cox, 52, allegedly “has made no secret of her love for Brad, 53,” according to Yahoo. Although Courtney reportedly sided with her pal Jennifer when Pitt and Aniston split, Cox also seemed to support Brad.

“I don’t think he was trying to hurt Jen,” said Courteney following Jennifer’s and Pitt’s breakup in in 2005. “I don’t think that Brad is malicious, or a liar.”

Cox and Aniston have been buddies since the days that they co-starred on Friends, but the insider said that Jennifer is allegedly all right with Pitt and Cox spending time together.

“[Jennifer is] so happy with husband Justin Theroux, 45, that she gave their reunion the green light.”

Moreover, the source said that Aniston “loves” that Brad is “back in her circle.”

However, Hollywood Life reported a different version of Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to her best friend and former husband getting together.

When Aniston, 47, learned about the flirty encounter, she reportedly felt “annoyed.” An insider quoted by the media outlet revealed that Jennifer allegedly views the flirtation between her former husband and best friend as a “betrayal.”

Amid the reports about Pitt and Cox getting together, rumors also are swirling about Brad and Kate Hudson. The Daily Mail reported in January that Pitt and Hudson have “been linked for months.”

At a Golden Globes after party, Kate was seen flaunting her cleavage in a gold lace dress. Pitt received cheers during his presentation at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The Daily Mail speculated that Hudson attended the party “to meet up with Pitt, who split from Angelina Jolie, 41, in September,” noting that “there have been consistent reports she was the woman who got between Jolie and Pitt.”

Moreover, a new report claims that Brad and Kate are getting ready to take their alleged secret romance to a new level by going public. Noting that Hudson and Pitt have “been romantically linked for months,” Yahoo reported that Brad and Kate are prepping to “reveal their romance to the world,” quoting an insider on the subject.

“They’ve been secretly meeting up since they first got together.”

In addition to the secret meeting allegations, the source claimed that Pitt and Hudson are planning to introduce one another to their children. Although blending the broods would mean quite a gathering, the insider envisioned the kids as all getting “along great.”

Kate has two sons, Ryder, 13, and Bingham, 5. Brad and Angelina Jolie are the parents of Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. Hudson has revealed that she wants more children.

“I really want more kids. Anywhere between four and six,” shared Kate. “I just love them. I love the insanity. I love the chaos. I love laughing with them.”

When moving trucks were spotted outside Hudson’s home in Hollywood, rumors swirled that she and Brad might be moving in together. Hudson also added to speculation when she admitted on the Howard Stern Show that she viewed Brad as “very, very handsome” when asked who she would like to date.

