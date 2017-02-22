Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber At Odds? She Shouts Out The Weeknd On Instagram

Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, isn’t too happy about her relationship with The Weeknd — at least according to the latest reports.

After Bieber publicly slammed The Weeknd, labeling his music “whack,” a report has suggested that Selena Gomez is desperate to distance herself from the “Cold Water” singer. On February 21, the Daily Excelsior revealed that the singer is sick of being defined by her boyfriends and doesn’t want anything to do with Bieber.

“[Selena Gomez is] pleading for her ex Justin Bieber – who she dated on and off for a number of years – to move on and stop criticising The Weeknd,” the outlet reported.

According to another report, shared by TMZ days ago, Selena Gomez isn’t angry with Justin Bieber, but she wants absolutely nothing to do with him. In fact, that’s why the singer chose to steer clear of the Grammy Awards, despite rumors claiming she would be at the event with The Weeknd, who was both a nominee and performer at the event.

While Selena Gomez wants her fans and followers online to see her as a singer and actress and focus on her career accomplishments, that doesn’t mean she isn’t serious about her relationship with The Weeknd. In fact, while The Weeknd is currently on tour in Europe, the new couple recently spent tons of time together.

After going public after a dinner date at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were seen several times in Los Angeles before traveling to Italy, where they were seen enjoying the sights of Florence and Venice. While in Italy, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd didn’t hesitate to showcase their admiration for one another and were photographed enjoying a romantic date at Piazza Michelangelo, where an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight they appeared to be “very much in love.”

During the outing, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd “couldn’t take their hands off each other,” the source explained.

“[Selena Gomez] acted very sweet and very loving towards The Weeknd… He made her laugh and she was completely focused on him. It was like no one else existed — just the two of them. They were completely immersed in one another.”

Although Selena Gomez has not yet spoken out about her romance with The Weeknd, she has taken part in a couple of social media posts which have confirmed they are involved. Most recently, as Elite Daily revealed, Selena Gomez gave a shout out to The Weeknd while posing for a group photo with friends. While The Weeknd wasn’t seen in the picture, Selena Gomez proudly showed her support for his current tour, the Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour, by wearing his Starboy merchandize.

As The Weeknd continues his tour in Europe, which keeps him overseas until March 13, he and Selena Gomez are reportedly keeping in close contact with one another.

“They do it all, text, call and send pictures and video chat. They do the whole thing. They are always a moment away from each other and they make it very easy to get a hold of one another,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 21. “Trust is paramount to Selena and she has zero negative thoughts on anything weird happening. She has complete trust in him because she wants him to feel the same way about her.”

As for what’s next for the couple, a second Hollywood Life report shut down all rumors of an impending engagement.

“So many people love to fast forward celebrity related relationships and talk about them getting engaged sooner than later, but that is not going to happen anytime soon with Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27. Everything is completely in honeymoon phase, but they are not getting ready for an actual honeymoon,” the source said.

