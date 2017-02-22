‘Suits’ Season 6 Ep 15: Mike’s Law Dreams End? Watch Quid Pro Quo To Find Out

Meghan Markle might be playing a major role in Suits Season 6 Episode 15, Quid Pro Quo. Rachel Zane, the character Markle plays in the show, wants Mike to believe that his dreams are not over. However, Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, might be losing his job. Furthermore, there is a possibility that he might go back to jail. At least, the preview suggests so.

In the Suits Season 6 Episode 15 promo, it seems all related to Mike’s class action suit that brings more trouble for Mike. Rachel earlier warned Harvey (Gabriel Macht) that he should “take the fall” if anything went wrong. It all seemed quite a risky business, putting Mike’s dreams of being a legitimate lawyer at risk. Harvey asks Louis (Rick Hoffman) for help to save the deal. But, it seems to have gone beyond anyone’s control. Mike reminded Harvey that he did promise to “pull the plug,” if things got risky. But, Harvey could not manage to do that. Finally, Mike tells Rachel that “it’s over.” “I’m not going to be a lawyer,” Mike tells her.

Arggh Suits Season 6 is getting too emosh… if i wanted to watch cry babies I’d watch Telemundo T.V man???? pic.twitter.com/0pFHpYbPMa — Faithful???????? Bae (@al_faithful) February 21, 2017

Suits Season 6 Episode 15: What To Expect?

Seasoned followers of TV show trailers know that things are not exactly what the trailers tend to project. There is always a shock or a surprise factor involved. It is too straightforward to expect Mike’s dreams of becoming a lawyer will get destroyed after all this time. The Quid Pro Quo preview finds him talking to Meghan Markle’s character. He tells her that he cannot be a lawyer anymore. Rachel wants to assure him that not everything is over, which may be a hidden clue left for the fans. Fans would expect Mike to do everything possible to overcome the hostile situation and fulfill his dreams of becoming a legitimate lawyer.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and The Donna is making us blush. pic.twitter.com/PQceBT7orp — Suits (@Suits_USA) February 19, 2017

With only one episode left before the finale, Suits Season 6 Episode 15 is sure to raise the bar high in terms of building up tension. There may be uncertainty related to Rachel and Mike’s marriage, which has already been postponed earlier. This time, Rachel does not want to take a chance. But, with Mike’s future being uncertain, she should feel the tension of their marriage getting postponed again. She may also be concerned if they will ever get married. There is fear that Mike might go back to jail again. Entertainment Weekly earlier revealed that Rachel and Mike’s wedding was far from off. This episode should make the wedding look impossible, only to surprise fans in the finale.

Suits Season 7: Is There Any Possibility?

Gabriel Macht earlier went live on Facebook to reveal many details about the show. He confirmed that there would be a seventh season. But, he wondered if the show would continue after Season 7. “I think we’ll be done with it after seven,” Gabriel told his Indian fans. “How many stories can you tell about two guys who practice law?” However, he might have realized that he was revealing too much. He was quick to offer a safe statement after that.

Alright, there might be an eighth season, we’ll see.

Suits Season 6 Episode 15, Quid Pro Quo, will air on Wednesday, February 22 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Only one episode left until the Season Finale. Don’t miss an all-new #Suits, Wednesday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/IwUE11FMog — Suits (@Suits_USA) February 20, 2017

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]