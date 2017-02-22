Donald Trump Will Be Impeached, Predicts Professor Allan Litchman

Donald Trump impeachment process has taken another turn when the world-acclaimed professor Allan Litchman, who predicted his win, has revealed in his book that the president will be impeached.

Allan Lichtman, an acclaimed professor at American University has used a set of keys to accurately predict every presidential election for more than 30 years has argued in his book, The Case for Impeachment that Donald Trump is susceptible to impeachment because of the controversies swirling around him. The mentioned controversies points in the direction to his ties with the Russian government and the potential conflicts of interest related to his business.

This is not for the first time when Lichtman has talked about the president’s impeachment. Even before the Election Day, the professor predicted that, if elected, Donald Trump would be impeached.

“I’m going to make another prediction,” he told the Washington Post back in September. “This one is not based on a system; it’s just my gut. They don’t want Trump as president because they can’t control him. He’s unpredictable. They’d love to have Pence — an absolutely down-the-line, conservative, controllable Republican. And I’m quite certain Trump will give someone grounds for impeachment, either by doing something that endangers national security or because it helps his pocketbook.”

During his interview with CNN in November, he again echoed his beliefs. During his conversation with Erin Burnett on OutFront, Lichtman said that all of his predictions are his gut feelings as the Republicans are nervous about their own nominee.

“He [Donald Trump] is a loose canon. Nobody knows what he really believes or really where he stands. He can’t be controlled. The Republicans would vastly prefer to have Mike Pence, an absolutely predictable down-the-pipe conservative Republican.”

Allan Lichtman book’s The Case for Impeachment is acquired by Dev Street Books and is scheduled to be released on April 18.

Professor who predicted Trump would win, now says "there's a very good chance" he will be impeached https://t.co/RgWZNMwMqu — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) November 16, 2016

Apart from famous professor Allan Lichtman, there are other psychologists who have predicted that the sitting president will “collapse within a year.”

According to a daily column by Stu Bykofsky for Philly.com, there are two possible ways that will somehow short his term as the president of the United States.

According to the columnist, a possibility of Donald Trump leaving the office is when the president will realize that he cannot do everything he wishes for and as Stu says, “where’s the fun in running the entire circus if someone takes away your top hat and whip?”

In his research, Stu talked with John K. Wilson, the author of President Trump Unveiled: Exposing the Bigoted Billionaire. According to the author, “The statistics say that a 70-and-a-half-year-old man has about an 11 percent chance of dying in the next four years.”

Apart from this, famous political psychologist predicted that Donald Trump will collapse within his first year.

“His extreme narcissistic personality — which is now being challenged daily, will be crushed,” Rossi added.

“A narcissist doesn’t resign,” Rossi told the columnist. “He will keep on doing the same behavior, but to a greater extreme.”

.@AllanLichtman has correctly predicted every presidential election since 1984, including Trump‘s victory. I expect streak to go on. #inners pic.twitter.com/mhaRYiPE8U — #WaterIsLife (@incheng07) February 22, 2017

In other news, there is an ongoing online petition started by Free Speech for People and RootsAction that asks Congress to look into all the controversies around Donald Trump. The legal director of the non-profit organization shared their main motive behind starting impeachingdonaldtrump.org.

“No modern president has displayed the casual indifference to the Constitution and the rule of law that President Trump shows. The violations, the corruption, and the threat to our republic are here now, but they will only get worse the longer he stays in office. “Americans deserve a president who is not beholden to foreign governments to keep his businesses afloat, and whose decisions about bread-and-butter, not to mention life-and-death matters, will not be used to prop up Trump Towers around the world.”

Impeaching Donald Trump is not in the hands of the public but it is a decision made by the Senate and the House. Do you think, like his previous political predictions, Allan Lichtman will be correct this time as well?

[Featured Image by Sean Rayford/Getty Images]