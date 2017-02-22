National Margarita Day 2017: Celebrate With Drink Specials, Jimmy Buffet Music

Today is National Margarita Day! If you are one of the millions of people who enjoy consuming a margarita now and again, today is your day to celebrate. Sure, it may be Wednesday, but what better way to break up the busy work week than by heading out with good friends or family to take in a late lunch or early dinner at your favorite restaurant and enjoy a margarita or two as well.

That sounds like a win – win situation!

Now in case you are wondering how all of this National Margarita Day hype began, it is simple – just one man and his love for the drink.

According to the official National Margarita Day website, Todd McCalla founded National Margarita Day to spread his love for margaritas around the world. One man just claiming a day that would bring together all fellow lovers of the margarita and celebrate its creation. Sounds simple and fun, right? Little did McCalla realize how big the day would become! Now many popular bar chains and restaurants are joining in on the fun each year on February 22.

If you are wondering who created the margarita and when it actually came into existence on the bar scene, that is a bit more tricky to pin point down.

Vinepair indicates that there are a few different stories of how the margarita was actually born. Some believe the margarita was invented by a gentleman named Carlos “Danny” Herrera, who was an owner of the Tijuana restaurant Rancho La Gloria in the 1930’s.

Another version is that a Dallas socialite named Margarita Sames insists she created the drink for a group of her friends while vacationing in Acapulco in 1948. She liked the drink so much that she shared the recipe with her friend Tommy Hilton, who put the cocktail on the bar menu at the Hilton hotel chain. Thus, a star drink was born.

Yes, there are many different legends of how the margarita came into fruition, but the official NMD website may explain it the best.

“There is much debate as to the exact individual responsible for inventing the classic margarita, although it was during the 1930’s or 1940’s according to National Margarita Day.com. Frozen margaritas were invented later in 1970’s when an inventive bartender converted a soft serve ice cream unit into a frozen margarita machine.”

No matter who lays the claim for its creation, today is all about enjoying it! So if the Margarita is your preferred drink of choice, there is a large selection of bars and restaurants that will be running drink specials all day today in honor of National Margarita Day.

Whether you prefer your margarita drinks frozen or straight up on the rocks, or you prefer the original version of the classic drink (which is tequila, Triple Sec, and lime juice) or any of the latest trending versions out there, today you have many different choices to enjoy your favorite version at a discounted price.

Of course, can National Margarita Day arrive without the original margarita man, Jimmy Buffet not being mentioned? Margaritaville will be hopping tonight with all types of drink and food specials!

Remember, no matter how many margaritas you consume, always have a designated driver on hand or call a cab if you have exceeded your limit. Not only is driving drunk dangerous, it is also expensive! Be responsible folks.

Here is a list of a few places you can cash in on some great deals in honor of National Margarita Day.

On The Border — Join On The Border on Wednesday, February 22 to celebrate National Margarita Day with $2 House Margaritas!

Bahama Breeze — To celebrate National Margarita Day Bahama Breeze begins its six week Viva la ‘Rita celebration by offering the restaurant’s Classic Margarita for $2.22 all day.

Cheeseburger in Paradise — Classic Margaritas (normally $6.49 each) will be lowered down to $2.22 each!

Chevys – A “new margarita experience” is taking place today! While Chevys will not say anymore than that, we are thinking they will have some of the best deals around.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]