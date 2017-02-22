Chris Brown’s Neighbor Kay Cola Alleges She ‘Heard Him Beating’ Karrueche Tran

Chris Brown’s neigbor, singer Kay Cola, is alleging that she called the cops on the singer after “hearing him beating” ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran who was “screaming at the top of her lungs.”

Cola, who claims to live next door to Brown, made the allegations against Chris in a series of tweets posted to her official Twitter page on February 21, in which she claimed she was well aware that Brown had been physically abusive towards Tran before she filed for a restraining order this week and also alleged that she had even called the police on Chris.

Kay hit back at Brown, who has a history of domestic violence, in a series of tweets posted to her official account in the hours that followed the news that Karrueche had taken legal action against Chris, supporting Tran while claiming that she allegedly heard Brown being abusive towards his former girlfriend at his home.

“Some of y’all make me sick to my stomach talking about Karrueche’s lying. I’ve heard him beating her myself. I even called the police,” Cola wrote on Twitter of the supposed domestic violence incident that went down between Karrueche and Chris, adding that she allegedly heard Karrueche “screaming at the top of her lungs” during one particular incident with the “Forever” singer.

“I never spoke up, cause I didn’t feel it was my place but hearing y’all say she’s lying I can’t just sit by and watch this,” Kay continued, slamming Brown, who she alleged she’s known since he was young, while also claiming that she too has gotten into verbal altercations with Chris because he was being too loud.

Cola then went on to slam Chris’s fans who are continuing to support Brown amid the accusations from Karrueche, which come eight years after Brown viciously attacked Rihanna in February 2009 leaving her bloodied and bruised.

“Stop defending these a**holes and always blaming the woman. It’s sad & sick, & is why women don’t speak out,” Kay said of Chris Brown’s fans who are continuing to defend him after Karrueche Tran filed for a restraining order against Chris earlier this week. “Women literally get murdered by men who act like this and y’all thing it’s cute or she just wants attention gtfoh.”

Chris’s neighbor’s accusations came just hours after TMZ reported that Karrueche had filed a restraining order against Brown, telling a judge that Chris had allegedly made death threats towards her and was physically violent while also claiming that Brown had supposedly “told a few people” that he wanted to “kill her.”

According to the site, Tran told a judge during the filing that Brown had “threatened to shoot” her and claimed he would “take [her] out” because he didn’t want to see her with another man, before adding that Chris supposedly also punched her in the stomach and pushed her down the stairs prior to their breakup in 2015.

Notably, Tran’s restraining order filing comes just weeks after Chris took to Instagram to post a disturbing video in which he claimed he was a stalker.

Brown took to Instagram stories to post the sinister video many fans claimed may have been aimed at Tran prior to the latest round of domestic violence allegations, in which Chris confessed to being a stalker and warned that he would make his exes “miserable” once they broke up to make sure no other man could date them.

“Ladies, y’all be complaining about n****s being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and s*** and you get tired of it,” Brown could be heard saying in the bizarre video uploaded to his social media pages according to E! News. “Well, guess what? I’m one of them n****s!” Chris said.

“If I love you, b****, ain’t nobody gonna have you,” Brown then continued in the disturbing video which came just weeks before Chris was once again accused of domestic violence. “I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n**** out and I’m gonna chase yo a** around, and it’s done.”

What do you think of Kay Cola’s accusations against Chris Brown amid reports he was allegedly abusive towards ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran?

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for H&M]