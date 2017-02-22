Kaley Cuoco Is Not Moving In With Karl Cook After Revealing Massive Cleavage

After revealing her massive cleavage during the recently held Golden Globes, The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco posted an adorable picture of herself with her boyfriend Karl Cook. The uploaded picture showed both of them at a furniture store. Many of Cuoco’s fans believed that the actress is finally moving in with the ace equestrian. Instead, she is moving in with Margeaux.

Earlier this week, Kaley Cuoco took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself with Cook kissing her head. She captioned the picture, “Thrilled to announce @mrtancook and I are still happy after our first time shopping for furniture together. phew!”

One of her followers commented on the picture as, “Well, tell us, Kaley, are you moving in together? It is not fair to keep us guessing, you know how nosey we are.” Another one wrote, “That is a big step but go get something from Ikea. If you both are still talking after you’ve finished the assembly, you have something to cheer about.” There were others who were impressed by the couple’s decision to take their relationship ahead. One such user wrote, “Furniture shopping should be an official test for relationships or something!”

Based on the actress’ Instagram handle, it looks like both Kaley and Karl are madly in love with each other. During her earlier conversation with The Talk, the actress talked about how she moved in her life after ending her relationship with The Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki and her short-term marriage with Ryan Sweeting. She also revealed about her true feelings for the equestrian.

“We met at a horse show. I finally found my horse guy. I know. It was meant to be. He’s an amazing, amazing rider. Rider and jumper. Amazing equestrian and a great human. We share obviously our passion for horses and dogs and all that. And it’s been lovely. So great.”

Apart from this, she also opened about her failed marriage during Ellen DeGeneres’ famous talk show. The actress opened up about her personal life and how she has found true love in Cook.

“Last year was very bizarre. We all go through really weird ups and downs. And sometimes I’m a little bit more seen. And everyone goes through that stuff, so I already feel like 2016 is going to be a much better year than 2015. And you know, it’s been rough, but things are going good,” she added.

It was very obvious for her fans to believe that after divorcing Ryan Sweeting, Kaley is now ready to move in with her new boyfriend. But Karl Cook took to his Instagram and posted a video that clarified all the misconception.

The famous equestrian wrote, “We’re moving in, and by we I meant Kaley and Margeaux are moving in while I help them put things where they want. I’m maturing.”

Apparently, this is the not the first time when Kaley Cuoco posted a picture that made her fans curious about her relationship status with Karl Cook. Back in August 2016, Cuoco posted a photo on Instagram sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger. The placement of the diamond ring on her finger made many of her followers to believe that she got engaged with Cook.

After the comments started to pop on her uploaded image, The Big Bang Theory actress edited the caption that the ring in her finger belongs to her character from the show and she is still single.

Kaley Cuoco’s Instagram pictures always amaze her fans. Earlier this year, she went to the Golden Globes and sported a Tommy Hilfiger dress that showed her ample cleavage. The 31-year-old actress turned many heads when she hit the red carpet.

Before walking the red carpet, the Big Bang Theory actress clicked few pictures along with Cook and captioned it, “Heading to the Golden Globes with my golden globes.”

