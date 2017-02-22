‘Suits’ Season 6 Cast: Is Meghan Markle Planning To Quit Show For Prince Harry?

Suits star Meghan Markle looks set to quit the legal drama in order to spend more time with boyfriend Prince Harry if recent reports are to be believed. The 35-year-old actress has reportedly begged producers to write her character, Rachel Zane out of the show, so she can spend more time in London with Prince Harry.

According to the Mirror, Markle has been planning for a while to quit Suits in order to move to London to live with Prince Harry. Markle has played one of the show’s main characters, Rachel Zane, since its premiere in 2011. However, filming for the legal drama, which also stars Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, requires that she spends most of her time in Toronto, Canada. Quitting the show would reportedly allow Markle to move to London in order to spend more time with Prince Harry, who she has been dating since last summer.

Is Meghan Markle planning to quit Suits so she can focus on relationship with Prince Harry? https://t.co/R9Y3thTqKh #3am pic.twitter.com/NWqruRz08h — Rudy (@I_AM_Finance) February 22, 2017

The couple will reportedly spend the next few months living together, as Prince Harry, a member of the British Royal Family, spends time in Toronto, in preparation for the next Invictus games. Harry founded the Invictus games in 2014, which allow for injured servicemen and women to compete in. Coincidentally, the 2017 games will be held in Toronto, where Harry’s girlfriend Markle currently resides. Harry will travel to Canada in the coming months in order to prepare for the games and ultimately spend more time with Meghan Markle.

What will come next for the couple remains to be seen, however, if reports are to be believed, Markle is certainly set on giving up her life in Toronto and moving to London. However, neither representatives of the American-born actress or Kensington Palace have commented on speculation around Markle’s move.

RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR:

No, Pippa And Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Are Not Feuding Despite Reports

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle: Why Queen Elizabeth Will Approve Their Marriage

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Marriage Plans Can Be Vetoed By Queen Elizabeth

That being said, this isn’t the first time that speculation over Markle’s future on Suits has surfaced. After the couple began dating last year, it was widely expected that Markle would quit the show following its sixth season in order to spend more time with her new love interest in London. However, in an interview with TV Line, when asked if any of the show’s major cast members would be leaving, creator Aaron Korsh quashed any speculation around Markle’s departure, saying “certainly not.”

However, in the few months since Korsh’s comments, there’s always the possibility that he and Markle have discussed the future of her character further. Markle is now reportedly very keen on leaving Suits and Toronto in order to spend more time with Prince Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the British throne.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their first Valentine's Day together last night: https://t.co/a47O9y67fA pic.twitter.com/6YFInbDD8k — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) February 18, 2017

Speculation around Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry started in August 2016, when the pair were spotted together for the first time. On November 8, 2016, Kensington Palace confirmed that Markle was “a few months” into a relationship with Harry. The statement also came with a request from Prince Harry asking for the media harassment of Meghan and her family to end. Since then, the pair has been spotted spending an increasing amount of time together in both London and Toronto.

According to the Daily Star, British bookmakers are confident that Prince Harry will propose to Meghan Markle before the year is out. Ladbrokes recently shortened the odds of their engagement from 4-6 to 4-7. At the same time, most punters are confident that the wedding will take place at some point in 2018, with a Ladbrokes spokeswoman saying “Punters are piling into odds and it looks like Royal watchers won’t have to wait too much longer for the Prince to get down on one knee.”

[Featured Image by USA Network]