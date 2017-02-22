Lindsay Lohan Comes Back To Hollywood With A Bang! Produces New TV Series ‘Nerd’

She may not have any hit films in the recent years, but Lindsay Lohan is eager to start anew as she makes her comeback to Hollywood. She made the big announcement of her new reality TV series called Nerd during her guest appearance on The View on Monday.

Had such a lovely time catching up with these beautiful ladies on The View ❤???????? A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:00am PST

We’ll be seeing her back on TV

After a super long hibernation from Hollywood town, Lindsay Lohan proves she’s going to make a bigger comeback. She will be executive producing a new reality TV series called Nerd together with her manager and business partner, Scott Carlsen. Miss Lohan confirmed this new show during an interview with The View’s Monday episode.

“We just finished the sizzle reel for a show I’m producing and created with my business partner called Nerd. Basically, we’ll go to someone and I hijack their social media for 24 hours and their phones and their tweets. I dare them to do things that they think they’re good at. They’ll win money and it goes to proceeds for charity. It’s funny too,” Lohan explained.

We’re getting excited to how this show will turn out. According to TooFab, an insider revealed that the reality show was inspired by the film Nerve and MTV’s Punk’d with Ashton Kutcher. Nerve is a 2016 movie which starred Emma Roberts and Dave Franco as they play a bizarre virtual game of truth or dare. The challenges given are not simple as it involves breaking the law and trying not to get caught. For every successful dare done, they will be given money and the stakes increased as the game becomes harder.

Meanwhile, Punk’d hosted by Ashton Kutcher was MTV’s version of celebrity pranking series. It aired from 2003-2008 which Lohan made a guest appearance way back in 2003. The upcoming Nerd has currently been shopped around and pretty sure, it’s going to be a hit especially with Lohan in it.

Lindsay is fishing around to play as Ariel, the Little Mermaid

Prior to announcing her new TV series, Lindsay Lohan made noise on Instagram last Sunday night as she posted a side-by-side photo of herself with Ariel, Disney’s mermaid. She has been very adamant since 2014 to play the role of the redheaded leading character if ever a live-action remake is to happen.

#thelittlemermaid A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:24am PST

“That’s what she hopes,” the actress’ manager told TooFab.

She captioned the snap with, “I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid. [if] @Disney approve that #billcodon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack…also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best. Take one. @disneystudios.”

However, it was edited sometime in Monday morning as the caption now reads, “#thelittlemermaid.”

There hasn’t been a go signal for the casting of the ambitious remake, but the former star and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has been tasked to produce the revamp as well as Alan Menken who will act as the music director for the film.

Bill Codon, who was mentioned by Lohan, is the director of Beauty and the Beast which starred Emma Watson and will be released in theaters next month.

She was racially profiled upon leaving London

Lindsay Lohan appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday and revealed that she was “racially profiled” for the first time at London’s Heathrow Airport for wearing a headscarf. The customs agent asked her to take the headscarf off even if they had already seen her passport and read her name. Lindsay admitted she was slightly disturbed by the act.

“How would another woman, who isn’t comfortable, taking off her headscarf, feel?” Lindsay said.

This came after rumors said that the actress is converting to Islam and has been spotted carrying the Holy Quran.

[Featured Image by Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images]