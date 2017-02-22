Charlotte Crosby Sneaks Naked Video Of Stephen Bear

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear have proven once again that privacy between them is overrated after Crosby shared a video of Bear naked.

Crosby seemed to have been revenging by sharing the video of Bear naked because he had previously taken a video of her derriere and posted it on social media. The Geordie Shore star finally had her justice while her on-and-off boyfriend was taking a shower. She took his phone, sneaked in, and started filming while he was completely naked. Stephen was seated on a plastic chair while cleaning himself.

Bear probably does not mind being filmed while nude

Stephen might have been caught off guard by Charlotte but he most likely did not mind too much. He had previously shared a steamy photo of himself naked with just a towel covering his midsection. He was previously the center of controversy after a sex video was leaked in which he appeared to be pleasuring himself.

“I don’t send any pics anymore which does kind of spoil it. Part of the game is sending something to a bird and her sending something back and it’s all sexy,” Bear told Daily Star Online during an interview.

Bear and Crosby are dating again

Crosby and Bear have been keeping their fans guessing about their relationship status but they could only play that game for so long. The two traveled to Barcelona over the weekend where they spent some time together. The video of the Ex On The Beach star was also taken during that time and this adds to more evidence that they have been getting closer to each other. The romantic holiday getaway was a dead giveaway to their fans that things between them were getting quite exciting.

Charlotte has also been keeping her fans excited. She recently shared a sexy photo in which she was naked in a bathtub. The Geordie Shore star was all lathered up. This was a bit of a deviation from her regular posts which mostly include her fashion pursuits. However, Barcelona must have been quite an experience for her because she opted to switch up to something steamier.

Apart from showing a lot of skin in the bathtub photo, the 26-year-old also shared another snap but this time she was clad in a short dress with a plunging neckline. The short number also allowed her to flaunt her sexy long legs. The photo was taken right before they left Barcelona.

“Until next time @w_barcelona,” Charlotte captioned the photo.

Things seem to be going quite well for the blonde bombshell. She could barely hide her excitement on Monday as she announced the launch date for her new TV show. The reality star made the announcement through an Instagram post in which she was clad in a bikini while Bear posed beside her while dressed in a pair of green swimming shorts.

“THE NEWS IS FINALLY OUT @justtattooofus will start on the 3rd of April! ❤ I can’t actually wait! mine and @stevie_bear BRAND NEW SHOW! get ready people because this is NEXT LEVEL.” Crosby wrote.

Charlotte seemed to be leaning on Stephen with one of her arms on his shoulder with her phone on the other hand as she took the selfie. Her skimpy bikini also allowed her to flaunt her tight toned body and her well-defined curves. The snap also gave a glimpse at some of Bear’s tattoos on his neck and one of his arms.

The couple continued to have fun and shared some more photos on social media. Bear posted another snap on Instagram which was taken by his bae while he was in a bathtub. Fortunately, this time Charlotte caught him off guard while naked in the shower.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]