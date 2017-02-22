Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Her Love For Blake Shelton, Is An Engagement Coming?

Gwen Stefani is head over heals for Blake Shelton after about a year and a half of dating, but could an engagement be coming soon?

On Tuesday night, ahead of her return to The Voice for Season 12, Gwen Stefani appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she didn’t hold back when it came to gushing over her country singer boyfriend.

“It’s so unbelievable. I love Blake. He’s the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake and that’s the thing, there’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly, happy, amazing person,” Gwen Stefani explained to host Seth Meyers, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine on February 22.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first starred on The Voice together during Season 7, but it wasn’t until Season 9, after Stefani split from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton split from Miranda Lambert, that things between them became romantic. That said, they have had their rocky moments during filming.

“He’s been on the couch a few nights!” Gwen Stefani admitted.

Before her relationship with Blake Shelton began in late 2015, Gwen Stefani had no idea who Shelton was.

“I didn’t even know Blake Shelton existed in the world,” she revealed. “I had no idea.”

Now, however, it’s a different story.

“I’m the biggest Blake Shelton fan now,” Gwen Stefani said. “I know all of his music.”

In August of last year, following months of rumors regarding Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s possible engagement and plans for a family, a source spoke to People Magazine about their future.

“They are not engaged yet,” said a source close to Gwen Stefani. “Everyone is expecting it to happen at some point, though… It seems the timing [for an engagement] just hasn’t been right, but Gwen is very, very happy with Blake. She always acts giddy when she talks about Blake.”

“There are no immediate plans for their future, but it’s a serious relationship,” the source explained.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went public with their romance in November 2015, months into production on the ninth season of The Voice. At the time, both Stefani and Shelton were newly single after going through a couple of very public divorces from Rossdale and Lambert months prior.

At the end of last year, Gwen Stefani was busy with her This is What the Truth Feels Like Tour while Shelton was tending to his duties with The Voice, but all the while, revealed the source, the couple stayed “in very close touch.”

“Blake has been very excited for her. He understands the pressure of a tour before it all kicks off, and he is [Gwen Stefani]’s biggest fan,” the source noted.

“Their relationship is almost too good to be true,” continued the Stefani source. “They are very much alike and really have a very special relationship. All the things that need to work out for two people to merge lives have worked out.”

A short time after People Magazine‘s report, an Us Weekly source claimed that despite the lack of confirmation regarding an engagement, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were already finalizing their plans to get married.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton haven’t tied the knot quite yet, but when it comes to their relationship, they appear to be happy and content. In fact, they seem to be one big, happy family with Stefani’s three children, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, all of whom have been seen at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma in recent months.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12, which premieres next Monday, February 27, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]