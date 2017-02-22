‘Wildlands’ Open Beta: Game Available To Pre-Load For PS4, Xbox One And PC Now

If you’re planning to play Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands beta when it launches tomorrow, you can pre-load on PS4, Xbox One, and PC right now. Ubisoft will give players the opportunity to go hands-on with the new game ahead of its release in March. The good news is that you won’t have to waste any of that hands-on time by downloading the game, which is available to pre-load right now, meaning you can just jump into the open beta when it kicks off tomorrow morning.

According to the Express, the open beta for Ghost Recon: Wildlands is available to pre-load right now on PC through Uplay, on PlayStation 4 through the PlayStation Store, and on Xbox One through the Xbox Games Store. The beta file size is reported to be between 23 and 24GB on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. With that in mind, it’s likely a good idea to download the file ahead of the beta’s launch tomorrow, if you’re looking to get the most out of the beta. That being said, PC users will have a slightly smaller download to contend with at 19.51GB.

Ghost Recon Wildlands full system requirements revealed, open beta preloading is live. https://t.co/5dqcr4kPjK pic.twitter.com/HK5tiD14KI — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) February 21, 2017

There’s also some good news for those who took part in the closed beta, which took place earlier this month. If you still have the closed beta client installed on your respective hardware, Ubisoft has released an update for the client ahead of the open beta, meaning you won’t have to re-install the game before tomorrow.

As aforementioned, the open beta for Ghost Recon: Wildlands will kick off tomorrow, Thursday, February 23. According to VG247, the action kicks off at 3 a.m. PST and 6 a.m. EST, meanwhile, European players will be able to join at 11 a.m. GMT and 12 a.m. CET. The beta will remain active through the weekend until Monday, February 27. That being said, Ubisoft is yet to confirm exactly what time the beta will come to a close, however, that’s likely to be confirmed by the publisher over the course of the weekend.

RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR:

‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Homestead Update Now Live On PlayStation 4, Xbox One

‘Civilizations VI’ Brings Australia To The Franchise In Upcoming DLC

‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer: First Sneak Peek Trolls Eager Fans

In terms of content, the Ghost Recon: Wildlands open beta will allow access to two of the game’s 21 regions. The first of those regions, Itacua, was playable in the closed beta, whilst a new region, Montuyoc, will be accessible for the first time in the open beta. Ubisoft plans to reward players who take part in the open beta too. If you play the beta and purchased the full game before March 31, you’ll unlock a free, extra mission in the full game. The mission, Unidad Conspiracy, tasks you with sparking a feud between two factions.

According to Gamespot, if you’re looking to earn even more rewards ahead of the game’s release, you can do so through Ubisoft’s new minigame, A World With No Heroes. The smaller teaser game tasks players with exploring the Bolivian region map in order to find rewards that include unique emblems, XP boosts, and more.

Here are 5 things you should know before playing the #GhostRecon Wildlands open beta. https://t.co/Bf8THhNEUE pic.twitter.com/S8AATKdzyQ — GameSpot (@gamespot) February 21, 2017

The tenth installment in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon series, Wildlands is a tactical shooter like previous games in the series but will be the first game in the series to feature an open world environment. Ubisoft claims that Ghost Recon: Wildlands is the biggest open world game that they have ever published, with the game world including a wide variety of environments such as mountains, forests, deserts, and salt flats. Players will be able to play the game with local and online multiplayer too.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC worldwide on March 7. The open beta will launch tomorrow.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]