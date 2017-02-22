Has Bella Hadid Finally Moved On From The Weeknd?

Bella Hadid may finally be moving on for her ex-The Weeknd. After suffering from her first heartbreak the super model has been moving forward with her life in terms of her career but it seems the beauty may be moving on with her romantic life as well.

The Weeknd openly moved on from Bella with singer Selena Gomez and the two have been sharing their love with the public with cute couple poses. While the new couple in town continued to show affection for each other it seems Bella is moving on with her life.

Bella and The Weeknd broke up last year in November and despite the painful breakup, Hadid has said that she believes that one has to pull through.

According to Page Six’s source, Bella was allegedly very flirty at the Love Magazine and Burberry London Fashion Week party.

The party was held at the private members club; Annabel’s original Berkley Square and would be the last party thrown there. Kate Grand the stylist and Love magazine’s editor in chief decided to throw a party for the latest cover of her magazine.

Bella was apparently getting comfortable with the mystery man who was also a guest and they were whispering into each other’s ears.

A throng of other stunning models and artists such Ellie Goulding, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, as well as Winnie Harlow joined the supermodel.

Emotions of fashion month Ciao Milano A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:57am PST

Bella Parties On Despite Malfunction

The Tag brand ambassador had a small issue while she was in the car. Her outfit ended up revealing more of her body than she had probably expected. She was wearing a neck-plunging mini dress that left little to the imagination. While getting into a taxi her breast came out of her dress and she was unfortunately photographed in the process. The model brushed it off and continued to enjoy the company of her model friends in her wrap dress that caused the minor drama.

The stunner was not seen with the shutterbug.

So excited to announce that I am the new ambassador of @bulgariofficial accessories #BellaInBulgari #bulgarifamily such an honor…Thank you ???? ???? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:00pm PST

But the Tommy Hilfiger model was photographed being helped out of the club by her trusty bodyguard who had a hand on her waist.

Bella looked sensational in a plunging leather mini, which not only flashed her unsupported cleavage but also endless legs, yet later as she clambered into a waiting taxi following the bash she flashed more than expected. As she leaned forward she ended up revealing more than she had intended.

She recently revealed during an interview with ELLE magazine that she has insecurities despite being a Victoria’s Secret Angel. She said that she thinks that every single girl has insecurities. She also told People magazine that her weight fluctuates a lot adding that,

“Like I want boobs. I want my a** back. But it’s not my fault. My weight fluctuates and so does everybody’s and I think that if people are gonna judge, that’s the worst you can possibly do because everybody is different.”

Bella Hadid the standout star

Bella continues to grow in her career, as she becomes not only the TAG brand ambassador but also the Bulgari brand ambassador. The jewelry company in honor of their new accessories ambassador shall throw a party in Milan.

The celebrity is also set to be DKNY’s latest new face. The brand that was started by Donna Karan in 1984 chose the model and unlike other marketing showcases, she will be using the #FindBellaDKNY as a fun way to sell the brand.

I don't stop, I don't crumble and I certainly #DontCrackUnderPressure ! Thank you Tag for the warm welcome to the family and making me the new face of @tagheuer ! ????❌⏱❤ by my lil birdie @cassblackbird ❤ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

