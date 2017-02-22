Donald Trump NSFW Troll Doll Is Highly Disturbing

Anti-Donald Trump supporters do not leave a second to troll their least favorite president. A crowdfunded campaign to mass produce an NSFW troll version of President Donald Trump has officially been fully funded within days of being listing online.

Donald Trump’s NSFW troll doll is created by a 56-year-old Chuck Williams from upstate Wisconsin. According to Huffington Post, Williams is a former senior staff sculptor for the Walt Disney Company in Burbank, California. For 30 years of his professional career, he has sculpted for films, toys, theme parks, and other collectibles. After the Republican nominee defeated Hillary Clinton, Williams took to his own art to release his emotions.

“I was as surprised as everyone else that Trump was elected,” Williams told the Huffington Post. “I just found myself sculpting a caricature of him to release some steam.”

The vinyl troll doll shows Mr. President in an inappropriate way. Apart from presenting Mr. President in an offensive condition, the trolling doll also comes with a four-inch wide toy phone that indicates his use of different social media platforms.

“I sculpted him NSFW to make it clear that I sculpted the entire figure and did not simply sculpt a head on an existing toy body,” Williams explained. “And I wanted to be a bit insulting. Tiny hands you know.”

After Williams created a sample of his Donald Trump NSFW troll doll, he posted a photo on his Facebook account and found out that many of his friends were interested in buying it from him. Writing on the fundraising page, which has raised more than $60,000 from over a thousand donors, Williams said he wanted the troll doll to be readily available.

“This figure is near and dear to me and thankfully it seems to have brought a smile to all sides of the political spectrum. The response has taken me a little by surprise!! I am very grateful to have made so many people happy with this sculpture.” “I want to make this figure widely available to everyone around the world that has taken a liking to my caricature sculpture and to do that I need your help to cover the costs of making the production molds and castings as well as the freight costs from the toy factory.”

In the recent time, apart from Chuck Williams, there are many who have been making fun of Donald Trump. Earlier this week, Mr. President incorrectly stated that Sweden was the victim of a recent terror attack.

“We’ve got to keep our country safe,” Trump said at a rally in Florida on last Saturday. “You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden, they took in large numbers, they are having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening Brussels, you look at what’s happening all over the world.”

Apparently, the last official terrorist attack Sweden had was back in 2010. It was not clear to many what, exactly, Donald Trump was talking about when he referenced Sweden in his rally. But the internet was quick to point out the mistake.

After Trump’s statement, many took to their social media handles to mock him.

Criminal masterminds behind #swedenincident caught in secret meeting

Same group also reportedly behind #BowlingGreenMassacre and #PizzaGate. pic.twitter.com/oouSx5hKEv — Revan Athame (@ReverantRevan) February 19, 2017

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt was more direct than anyone on Twitter, as he accused the President of the United States of “smoking” that hampered his lack of knowledge about world news.

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

Apart from Carl Bildt, Chelsea Clinton had one of the best comebacks to the president’s statement.

What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators? — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 19, 2017

Donald Trump later clarified his comments in a tweet, writing:

My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017

That being said, the NSFW trolling doll of Donald Trump is highly inappropriate and this is not a good way to show the sitting president.

[Featured Image by Sean Rayford/Getty Images]