Kristen Stewart Considers Returning To ‘Twilight’ Saga With Robert Pattinson?

Kristen Stewart reportedly stated that she is eager for a new installment in the Twilight saga. However, this time the actress referred to the new book in the vampire-human romance series.

Kristen Stewart has always dodged the questions of her featuring as Bella Swan in future Twilight movies. Most recently, she did admit that she would be the first person to pick up a book if Stephenie Meyer will come up with another story based on the same characters.

“We kind of finished the series. We made five movies. I think we kind of did it justice,” she said when it was asked to the 26-year-old about the possibility of a new Twilight saga.

But when it was asked to her, if she would consider returning to the Twilight world if the author comes up with another storyline, the actress simply stated that she would definitely be the first one to read it.

Stephenie Meyer has already shared her take on the future of Twilight stories. During her earlier interview with Variety, Meyer stated that she would only consider returning to the world of human-vampire romantic saga only when Edward Cullen, Jacob Black, or Bella Swan Cullen dies.

“Three paragraphs on my blog saying which of the characters died. I’m interested in spending time in other worlds, like Middle-earth. I get further away [from Twilight] every day,” added Meyer. “For me, it’s not a happy place to be.”

That being said, this is not the first time Kristen Stewart has revealed her true feelings for a Twilight movie reunion with her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson. During the promotional event of her earlier release American Ultra, the actress seemed to be open to all the idea and the said possibilities of rebooting the multi-billion saga. During her interview with Uproxx, Stella Maxwell’s current girlfriend revealed that she would be interested in the new film but the reunion with the rest of the cast and crew should not “emotionally affect” her.

“Even though after the first one, which stood alone, it lasted a long time. It’s hard to speak to a five-year period in a few sentences, but I loved doing it. But that doesn’t mean I want to keep doing it. But if other people wanted to? Yeah, sure. To be honest with you, I would be interested. I’d be kind of fascinated, but it wouldn’t emotionally affect me one way or the other.”

Even if Stephenie Meyer comes up with a story for the previously written character and Lionsgate takes the film’s rights, the chances of Robert Pattinson featuring in it as Edward Cullen are pretty slim.

Robert Pattinson, who is happily engaged with FKA Twigs despite relationship rumors, addressed the possibilities of him returning as Edward in upcoming Twilight movies.

During his interview with Elle France, when he was asked about his take on Twilight-related movies that may be filmed in near future, he simply stated that he does not wish to repeat himself as an actor.

“I think my name on a poster rallies my fan base. I hope to awake their curiosity and show them a different vision of cinema. Don’t forget that they grow up too. And they didn’t want to see all their lives Robert Pattinson playing a vampire. We tend to devalue the fans. It’s a mistake. The fan is an audience member like the others,” he added.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on the future of Twilight novels and films, but fans really wish to see Kristen Stewart sharing screen space with Robert Pattinson in future. Do you think there will be a film in making that may feature former couple? Sound off your views in the comments sections.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]