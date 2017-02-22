Lindsay Lohan Hints Interest In Playing ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Disney Remains Mum

Looks like Lindsay Lohan is so over Cady Heron and now wants to be the redhead mermaid, Ariel.

On Sunday, February 19, Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram and bluntly announced her interest to play Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The Mean Girls star posted a photo of her next to the famous mermaid princess. Lindsay posed in almost identical angle with Ariel complete with her trademark reddish hair. She then initially captioned it with what seems to be a very clear vision of how she wanted The Little Mermaid to be.

“I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid @disney approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister [Ali Lohan] singing the theme song for the soundtrack. Also [Kristen Graham] plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best. Take one. @Disneystudios”

However, Lindsay edited the controversial caption early Monday with a simple “#thelittlemermaid.” Many were quick to assume that the 30-year-old actress probably realized the impact of her first caption pushing her to change it eventually.

#thelittlemermaid A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:24am PST

Following Lindsay’s post, fans and critics alike flooded the comment section expressing both positive and negative opinions. One user voiced out his utter disapproval of Lohan being Ariel in The Little Mermaid, saying, “Hell no! You are notorious for pot, criminal charges, and alcohol! Do we really need this for a role model?! No way! Please cast me instead!” Another user even went as far as suggesting her to play the villain instead, saying, “Maybe you can play Vanessa (Ursula’s human self)? just a thought.”

Of course, there were those who like the idea of seeing Lindsay on the big screen again after a long time. One user commented, ” YASSSS! you go for it girl! Remember don’t let the HATERSSSSSSS stop YOU from doing your thanggg!!! ;)”

On the other hand, Disney remains mum about The Little Mermaid movie. The entertainment giant has been very silent about the real status of the much-awaited film. However, reports claimed that back in August, Disney tapped the brilliant mind behind Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and songwriter Alan Menken, who also happened to be the composer for the 1989 animated classic. The two were allegedly asked by Disney to create the music for the upcoming The Little Mermaid movie.

In November, Miranda revealed that he was indeed contacted by the studio but the movie itself is still “in super-early talks.” He also admitted that it would be great if he could land the job for the big project.

“We’re in super-early talks — I literally don’t have a title for what my job on The Little Mermaid is yet. Right now, it’s the guy who wears the ‘don’t mess it up’ hat. If I could sign a contract with that job title on it, that would be great! But that’s sort of where we are.”

It can be recalled that The Little Mermaid role was first linked to Chloe Grace Moretz before she decided to take a break from the limelight. Universal was rumored to be producing the said adaptation and even announced that Moretz will take the lead role as Ariel. There were also numerous images of Chloe in a mermaid costume that added hype to the said project. However, the 20-year-old actress surprised everyone when she announced that she will be going on a hiatus particularly in movies.

“”I pulled the plug on all my movies because I want to reassess who I am and find myself within my roles again. I’m realizing that I can slow down”

Many expressed their disappointment with Chloe backing out of the role as they believe that the actress fits perfectly to play as Ariel. Some fans were quick to speculate that the reason behind her decision was the alleged storyline. Rumors suggest that Universal might not be following Disney’s version of The Little Mermaid, but instead, the original plot by Hans Christian Andersen. If that is the case, Ariel’s story is expected to be dark and tragic.

So far, Disney has not confirmed that The Little Mermaid movie is underway, although many believe that it is. Fans will have to wait and see whether or not Lindsay Lohan will make the cut to be the mermaid princess, Ariel.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]