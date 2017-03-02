Dragonball Xenoverse 2 DLC Released: Rumors Of 3rd DLC Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Bandai Namco has released the official launch trailer for the second downloadable content pack for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, titled DB Super Pack 2. The new downloadable content will offer users certain characters and elements from Dragon Ball Super, the most recent chapter of the widely popular animation series.

The DB Super Pack 2 features an interesting adventure in an alternate universe. It presents a time where the God of Destruction from Universe six, Champa, who is also portrayed as a cynical rival of Lord Beerus in Dragon Ball Super, has meddled with the original timeline to create an alternate world in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Needless to explain, the DB Super Pack 2 will consist of two core additional characters namely Lord Champa and his angel Vados. That is not all, the pack will also come along with new attack moves, including Menacing Flare, Wild Hunt, Tail Slicer, and Focus Flash, costumes, vehicles, and other content for fans to enjoy the game to its fullest. The Tenkaichi Tournament will also incorporate some additional rules in the game.

In essence, it seems that the purpose of this DLC is to stress greater importance on the Dragon Ball Super anime and align a segment of Dragon Ball Xenoverse with the ongoing saga. The DB Super Pack 2 can be availed both with the season pass as well it can be bought individually.

Moving back to how the story of Dragon Ball Xenoverse unfolds after the release of second downloadable content, the storyline has been altered as Champa heads towards Conton City. With this new adventure having started, players can now enjoy battling warriors from Universe six. Perhaps what is most exciting for fans is to conjecture whether the notoriously powerful warrior of Universe six named Hit will be revealed in the second DLC or not. Whatever the case, the second downloadable content will include a free update whereby fans can avail a variety of costumes including Zangya’s, Android 15’s, and the cool shiny Metal Cooler skin. Furthermore, there will be new expert missions probably pertaining to Brolly (the Legendary Super Saiyan) and Janemba.

While everyone who plays Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 should already be enjoying the content of the last free update, those who invested in the season pass should already have access to the new expansion. Of course, do not forget that DB Super Pack 2 can be achieved individually as well. To prevent players from forgetting this, Bandai Namco Entertainment decided to share an epic trailer that shows some of the frenzied fights to be fought.

The Dragon Ball Xenoverse franchise is a breath of fresh air in many ways despite its flaws. To be fair, it must be said that the Toriyama series has deviated the most from the main story in video games, as portrayed by its subsidiaries Shin Budokai and Fusions, but the arrival of Time Patrol will surely be the most satisfactory in that regard. In addition, creating a combat system that innovates and combines tremendously well with RPG. Without losing weight, fans must give credit to the Budokai Tenkaichi of the sixth generation of consoles, the great precursors of the Xenoverse combat system that incorporated the attack wheel, combos and a splendid perspective in third-person.

Most importantly, the word is already out for Dragonball Xenoverse 2 DLC 3. It’s being said that the new downloadable content will not only feature the Future Trunks Saga, but will also include Zamasu’s infamous but extremely addictive chapter along with the following relevant characters: Super Saiyan Rose Black, Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, Magetta (the Universe six arc character) and Bojack, a villain from the old but not forgotten Dragon Ball Z movie. So far, this is just speculation but it’s most probable that more news will be revealed regarding the new characters with the entirely devastated future earth from future Trunks’ time as the battle arena for the new chapter in Xenoverse 2. Bandai still hasn’t confirmed these findings, so it’s better for fans to take these rumors at face value only.

