Larry David’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 9: Plot Update And Future Seasons

After six years of being off the air, HBO’s hit comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming back for another season, and some of its stars — including Seinfeld creator Larry David, who heads the show’s cast — have recently opened up about its long-awaited continuation. Much of what David and the rest of the Curb crew have to say is exciting to say the least, as it involves casting decisions, plot details, a tentative release date, and a very big reveal about where Larry David’s semi-autobiographical project will be headed in the future Hint: Season 9 will not be the end).

First, the casting. International Business Times reports that basically the entire leading cast from the show’s initial run, including Jeff Garlin as Larry’s best friend, Susie Essman as Jeff’s hotheaded wife, Cheryl Hines as Larry’s wife Cheryl David, Bob Einstein as Marty Funkhouser, Ted Danson, Richard Lewis, and, of course, Larry David as himself, will be returning.

Hines herself said that she and the rest of the cast are more like a group of friends than just an assortment of actors and that their collective outlook on how to work together has changed little if at all.

“It’s just like being with all of your friends and doing what you love to do and you sit there and think, ‘This is my job?'” Hines told WWD. “Everybody is the same. Nobody has learned anything, nobody has grown, nobody has changed. It’s just as crazy as it was.”

Hines’s words certainly bode well for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9 and all future seasons, as they reassure fans that the show will retain the excellent cast chemistry that no doubt played a hand in its success. It sounds like Cheryl is happy to put up with Larry David’s charming but cloyingly inane life views yet again.

What is even more exciting, though, is the decision, prompted by Larry David and J.B. Smoove (the guy who plays Leon Black on the show) to continue Curb Your Enthusiasm for at least one more season even after the upcoming Season 9.

Smoove reportedly convinced Larry to do ten seasons after telling David that ending with just one more after the show’s long hiatus would be anticlimactic.

“I told Larry, you can’t end like that [after eight seasons]. You got to put a stamp on the season. It was a great Season 8, but Season 9? Going to be historic because it’s the return. But then you gotta (got to) do another season because you have to seal it off. Ten seasons looks good in the box set. Eight don’t look — nine don’t look good. Ten is perfect.”

Of course, Larry David could change his mind about making a 10th season, but, as Cinema Blend says, Smoove does have a point that a 10-season run has a much neater and more complete feel to it than a nine-season one.

Those who recall that Larry David and Leon Black ended up in Paris at the end of Season 8 might be excited to see the duo wreak havoc on the French capital in Season 9. Unfortunately, OLV confirmed recently that that will not be happening; Larry David and the rest of the cast will be filming almost entirely in Los Angeles, the show’s original setting.

Last, the release date. Cinema Blend reported a while back that Larry David’s return to TV would likely premiere this Fall. Recent interviews with the cast, including David himself, as well as the fact that the Curb Your Enthusiasm crew has been seen filming out around Hollywood only strengthen this theory. So watch out for the season’s debut around October of this year.

The millions of Curb Your Enthusiasm fans all over the internet are buzzing with anticipation of seeing Larry David and the rest of the Curb Your Enthusiasm gang back in action. What are your thoughts on the show’s upcoming return?

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]