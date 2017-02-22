Kendall Jenner Goes Out With A$AP Rocky, Entered Same Hotel In Milan

Kendall Jenner has been spotted enjoying a romantic night out with rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky in Milan, Italy. Although the pair was playing it low-key, they were not able to hide from the watchful eyes of the paparazzi as they entered the same hotel in Milan.

The rumors may be true…or not

Kendall Jenner continues to intrigue her fans regarding her relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky as they were spotted heading back to their hotels in Milan on Tuesday night. Neither of the two has confirmed their budding romance.

The pair pulled off a casual look while enjoying a date in the city. Kendall Jenner, who has always been the least extravagant of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, wore black fitting leather pants and an oversized dark green jacket. She teamed it up with black leather boots and a gray graphic shirt. The model kept her hair loose and a natural look on her face, barely applying any makeup.

2/21/17: Kendall arriving at her hotel in Milan with A$AP Rocky pic.twitter.com/E5d9AETd5o — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) February 21, 2017

Meanwhile, her rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky matched the 21-year-old’s outfit choices. With his hair in dreadlocks, the rapper chose a long tan overcoat, cream trousers, and white rubber shoes. He wore a gray pullover underneath the coat. Rocky kept his rapper image intact by accessorizing himself with eye-catching jewelry from a heavy golden necklace chain to a million-dollar ring. He also carried a Fendi bag with him while his beau carried a red leather wallet and phone on one hand.

They had been spotted getting cozy for the nth time

Last month, they were spotted getting cozy in a bar in Paris after Kendall walked for fashion bosses during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion week. The duo had been tight-lipped on their relationship status, not even giving hints during interviews. However, they had not been too keen when going out on dates and enjoying each other’s company.

According to Us Weekly, the rumors started way back in June 2016. An inside source told the site, “It’s a fling. It’s not serious. He thinks Kendall’s hot as hell. He’s just having fun. They’re both major players. They have lots to talk about!”

They were claims that the two easily got together because of their love for fashion. The 28-year-old rapper already had an affair once with Chanel Iman but called a time-off in 2014.

Aside from Rocky, Kendall had also fueled rumors of her romance with LA Lakers basketball player, Jordan Clarkson. An insider told E! News,“You could see that they’re really into each other and they certainly weren’t hiding it. They were very touchy-feely. She was super giddy and loving every minute of it. It was obvious that they have a very playful, fun relationship.”

Kendall’s still young and we can see that she is still taking baby steps is this language called romance. It’s a good thing that she’s not rushing things because eventually, everything will be put into place. Besides, she has a successful modeling career and a family-owned business empire to be busy about.

On slaying the runway with her incredibly toned figure

Recently, the TV star-turned-model spilled her secrets of getting that #bodygoals in perfect shape. She admitted that she always loves to work with her abs as it’s one of the toughest muscles to exercise with.

“My abs are my favorite thing to work out. I love it when my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, kills my abs. The next day, it hurts to even laugh. That’s how I know I’m doing the exercises right! Sometimes when I’m watching TV, I think to myself, ‘I should be doing crunches and situps right now.’ Then I get off the couch and do it,” Kendall wrote.

She then ended the post giving her thumbs-up recommendation on an Apple app called “Instant Abs Trainer.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]