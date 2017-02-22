WWE News: WWE Not Happy With The Rock After Calling CM Punk Off-Air On ‘RAW’

WWE was definitely not happy after The Rock pulled off a stunt by calling CM Punk right after the Raw segment went off the air. Those who watched the game live at the Staples Center last Monday saw how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took out his phone, called CM Punk and left him a voicemail when he can’t get him on the phone. Fans might have been happy with the stunt, but WWE definitely is not.

Apparently, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was not on Raw to fight in the ring. Instead, he was set to film a scene for an upcoming movie, Fighting With My Family, that focuses on the life of WWE superstar Paige. Since the scene is all about Paige defeating AJ Lee. who happens to be the wife of Punk in real life, the fans went wild and chanted “CM Punk.” Dwayne Johnson being Dwayne Johnson took out his phone and dialled Punk’s number. However, the call went through voicemail so The Rock just left Punk a classic message that had fans roaring.

Hey Punk…it’s Rock. This is not a joke. I’m literally calling you from the middle of the Staples Center. They are chanting your name.

February 20 may have been a great night for The Rock and the many WWE fans who went to Staples Center. However, the same cannot be said for the World Wrestling Entertainment officials. After The Rock called CM Punk, WWE was obviously upset and told everyone that they have nothing to do with the whole stunt Johnson pulled. As Heavy reported, WWE officials were so upset that they sent someone on the ringside to tell Johnson to stop calling CM Punk. When yelled at that his mic would be turned off, The Rock answered back: “They better not turn off my mic.”

Before he came to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, The Rock posted an update on Twitter that continued on to his IG account.

When RAW goes off the air, that’s when the next level of fun begins. You’re all gonna be in the movie.. energy thru the roof. At 445pm [sic] today before RAW goes LIVE.. the music hits, the bass drops, backs crack, livers quiver and I’ll smell like a primate. Tonight’ll be fun. Can’t wait. See you in a few hours.

Given that The Rock is simply there chatting and explaining to the crowd about the film crew and the movie, he might not be too aware that WWE personalities tend to ignore CM Punk chants as it happens. It seems to be an unwritten rule not to mention Punk’s name especially with McMahon around.

Punk, on the other hand, acknowledged The Rock’s call and message on Twitter saying that he was walking his dog.

He also thanked the fans who cheered on for him at the Staples Center.

The fact that WWE officials are not very happy stems out from the fact that CM Punk and WWE separate ways having issues. Three years ago, on January 2014, Punk was forced to walked away from WWE after claims that a “lazy” WWE doctor ignored his health issue and that his pay is likely to get hurt by the WWE Network, 411 Mania reported. To make matters worse, WWE sent Punk the pink slip right on his wedding day. Vince McMahon made a public apology later on and Punk moved on as a UFC fighter. With a not-so-great relationship, WWE hearing The Rock calling CM Punk on stage is more than enough to make them uncomfortable.

Although the whole scene was a mix of good for the fans and a lot of uncomfortable for the WWE officials, some of the fans take it in hope that WWE will allow the possible return of CM Punk. This might not happen very soon given the backstage reaction of the WWE officials, but McMahon leaves a lot of possibility with a statement he said way back in 2014 regarding Punk returning:

I hope that one day, we’ll be able to get back together again.

Missed out the good show? Check out the short video clip below as The Rock tries to call CM Punk. What are your reactions? Don’t forget to share your thoughts!

