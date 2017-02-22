Braless Karlie Kloss In A Black Sheer Dress At Fabulous Fund Fair Event

The star-studded Fabulous Fund Fair event made headlines on Tuesday night as models and celebrities strutted down the red carpet. Co-hosting the show with Natalia Vodianova, Karlie Kloss looked stunning in a black sheer dress number showing some serious ample cleavage as the model decided to go braless.

Karlie Kloss grabs attention

Joining other catwalk queens such as Lily Donaldson and Doutzen Kroes, Karlie Kloss wasted no time to be subtle. The model wowed us as she picked a black semi-sheer dress for the event. Deciding to go braless, her daring ensemble gave us a peep of her sideboob and toned stomach. The gown features full studded detailing and distinct cut-out panels placed cleverly to cover her modesty.

Karlie teamed the look with a pair of black killer stilettos for added inches to her already tall height. Her blonde hair was pulled back in a slick ponytail to highlight her flawless face. The Victoria’s Secret model also played with natural palettes for her makeup, opting for a glossy rose color on her lips and pink blusher.

Miss Kloss looked effortlessly stunning as she posed in front of the camera.

What was the event all about?

Stars and models were dressed to the nines as they walked on the red carpet last Tuesday at The Roundhouse, music and concert venue in Chalk Farm, London. The Fabulous Fund Fair is a fundraising event for the Naked Heart Foundation children’s charity.

The foundation’s mission is to support children with “special needs” and raise awareness on certain intellectual disabilities, “Its main mission is to help build an inclusive society that is open to people with disabilities and special needs, through encouraging play and creating free support services for disadvantaged families. Initially building inclusive children’s play parks and playgrounds, the foundation later expanded its scope of activities to include supports services for families raising children with conditions such as Down syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, and learning disabilities.”

As what they say it, third time’s a charm. And it’s obviously true as this year’s event marks the successful third installment for the Fund Fair. According to WWD, the event has already raised a grand total of $1.6 million and 2016’s fund fair contributed more than half of the entire amount—nearly $1 million.

Karlie Kloss and Natalia Vodianova’s chemistry has worked wonders for the fair as they returned to manned the highly –anticipated game, Wheel of Fortune. The game was introduced last year and has raised higher funds for the charity’s benefit. Guests will also be able to try their luck at other festive games such as Givenchy’s Catapult, Louis Vuitton’s Aeroplane Toss, Dior’s Lucky Star, and much more.

So proud standing beside @NataSupernova tonight. This woman never ceases to amaze me ????Congrats on another successful #FundFair @NakedHeartF pic.twitter.com/tzXn06Ku5V — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) February 22, 2017

Vodianova said that the 2017 edition of Fabulous Fund fair is more exciting and fun as this event will follow a carnival-inspired theme complete with a full-size carousel. She has sought help with the artist, Camille Walla to put the circus-themed plan into action. The results were more than what we expected as pictures of reputable guests and celebrities enjoying the charity bash surfaced online. We even spotted Karlie Kloss grinning from ear to ear as she rode the carousel.

Performances by The London Cabaret Club and Warner Music Group DJs are must-watched entertainments at the party. Vodianova also has an impressive guest list to boot such as Maria Borges, Arizona Muse, Pixie Lott, and many others.

Speaking to WWD, the charity’s founder also shared that she plans on taking the Fabulous Fund Fair to the U.S.

“We’re working on something incredible. This is an event that we want to take around the world eventually so we are hoping to start with New York for next Halloween.”

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]