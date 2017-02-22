NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Rumored To Be Nearing A Deal For Andre Drummond

The Boston Celtics have been surprisingly quiet in making deals before the trade deadline. Nearly all trade rumors somehow involve the Boston Celtics as they are one of the fastest rising teams in the east as well as a great destination for athletes. However, recent rumors are pointing out that the Celtics might just break their silence before the deadline and get a big time player.

According to Fansided, it was the Boston Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas who fanned the flames by tweeting an encrypted emoji. The last time that Isaiah Thomas did this was during the time that the Boston Celtics was on the brink of getting Al Horford. Coincidentally, the Piston’s Andre Drummond posted the same tweet on Tuesday morning.

Enjoyed myself this past weekend at NBA All Star. It was a blessing to be apart of such a special weekend. See you guys in LA next year. #2xAllStar #GodIsGood A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:11pm PST

This has caused NBA fans to speculate that the Boston Celtics are on the verge of making a deal to land Andre Drummond. This makes a lot of sense as the Celtics have been mired in a lot of trade talks before the deadline and Andre Drummond seems like a good fit to their roster.

According to Oregon Live, the Pistons are not necessarily looking to trade Andre Drummond but are still willing to listen to offers around the league. The Boston Celtics have an array of assets that will be palatable for the Pistons. If the Boston Celtics are able to pull off this trade, then this could mean that the eastern conference is about to get real interesting.

Andre Drummond is a beast on the post and in rebounding. The Boston Celtics badly need a center who can do both. Despite being second in the East, the Boston Celtics are far behind when it comes to cleaning the glass. The Celtics can run a mean offense, but their defense is less than desirable. Andre Drummond can give Boston a solid rim protector which is another thing that the Celtics are missing.

Mood for the night…. Caption this: #TagAFriend ☠️???? A post shared by Andre Drummond (@andredrummondd) on Dec 9, 2016 at 7:52pm PST

Getting Andre Drummond will also afford the Boston Celtics to slide Al Horford to the fourth spot. Al Horford is a natural power forward who can knock down long-range jumpers to effectively spread the floor. The Boston Celtics will have a formidable frontcourt that will feature both Horford and Drummond.

Isaiah Thomas will also fit well with Drummond who is pretty mobile and speedy for a big man. The two can run surgical pick and roll plays. Andre Drummond could also command double teams which will free up Thomas quite a bit.

The recent activity in the East seems to be geared towards dislodging the powerful Cleveland Cavaliers team. The Toronto Raptors recently acquired versatile power forward, Serge Ibaka, from the Orlando Magic. If the Boston Celtics do acquire Andre Drummond, then the Cavaliers will have one more team to fear.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ailing as they are going to lose Kevin Love for about two months. Kyrie Irving and Lebron James are carrying a huge load and may not be in pristine condition when the postseason arrives. A Boston Celtics team that has ace point guard Isaiah Thomas and a beast on the low post like Andre Drummond is a pretty huge threat to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the New Orleans Pelicans nabbing DeMarcus Cousins, the prospect of Andre Drummond going to the Boston Celtics is not that farfetched. The Celtics have plenty of assets that the Detroit Pistons would love to have. The Pistons are also reportedly looking to start a rebuild and are looking to get some value for their main players, Drummond and Reggie Jackson.

The trade deadline will be on Feb. 23 and Boston fans should definitely keep their eyes peeled as this story unfolds.

[Featured Image by Carlos Osorio/Ap Images]