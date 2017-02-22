Rumors Fly Lisa Vanderpump Is Leaving ‘RHOBH’ For New Spin-Off

The idea of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills without Lisa Vanderpump is a pretty crazy one, but it sounds like this might just happen. Lisa already has her spin-off Vanderpump Rules. Now Radar Online is sharing that the rumors are flying that Lisa is going to be leaving RHOBH and moving on for another new spin-off. It would be hard for Lisa to keep up with three different shows.

A source is speaking out and explaining that Lisa Vanderpump is actually tired of all of the drama and because of this is ready to move on. The source said, “Lisa is over all of the fighting going on right now, and has only stayed on the show this long because it gave her a platform to raise awareness for her animal activism causes. But she cannot stand the cattiness, and she really does not care what anyone thinks of her anymore.”

Lisa Vanderpump has her restaurants, and you can see all about SUR on Vanderpump Rules. This is not the only thing that Lisa has going on right now, though. Lisa and her husband Ken are actually opening up a pet rescue and adoption center in L.A. early next month. The rumors are that they will have cameras falling them around and that their new reality show will be about this new venture. The source said that Lisa is tired of the stress that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills causes her, so this might be a good time to move on and just do her other two shows.

Too Fab shared more details about Lisa Vanderpump’s new project. Her rescue will be called Vanderpump Dogs, and it actually opens the doors on March 1. Lisa shared some of the details about it with Too Fab.

“It’s kind of ironic, really, because I’m not a tree-hugging, animal advocate. I just wanted to make a rescue center that people wanted to go to. We created the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, and we’re endeavoring to save dogs from kill shelters and rescue them. We also want to make it a nice environment that people can come in and they can get a coffee from next door and sit in here and enjoy the puppies and make a donation as well because what we’re trying to do is save as many dogs as possible.”

This will help to make a more human world for dogs. Anyone that watches Lisa Vanderpump knows that she is passionate about dogs. Lisa shared that learning about the Yulin Dog Meat Festival helped to push her to make this a reality. During this festival, about 10,000 to 15,000 dogs are tortured, skinned, cooked and ate. The festival lasts for ten days and just broke Lisa’s heart to hear about it. She is doing all that she can to help dogs to be treated better. This would make for a perfect reality show. So far, Lisa Vanderpump isn’t speaking out at all about the possibility of leaving RHOBH or about getting a new reality show. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

Are you shocked to hear that Lisa Vanderpump might be ready to move on from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Would you watch a show that was all about Lisa and Ken’s new pet rescue? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of RHOBH on Tuesday nights on Bravo. You can also catch Lisa Vanderpump on Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights on Bravo.

