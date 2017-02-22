WWE News: New Creative Plans For Randy Orton At ‘Wrestlemania 33’ Revealed

Randy Orton has refused to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Title at Wrestlemania 33, which made the WWE Universe speculate about Wyatt’s opponent and WWE’s creative plans for Orton for the grandest stage of them all until now. After this week’s edition of SmackDown Live, the Battle Royal to determine the new No. 1 Contender ended in controversy. Right now, AJ Styles and Luke Harper are both in the running.

The WWE Universe believed Luke Harper is the most logical opponent for Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 33, but it has been reported that AJ Styles will eventually become the No. 1 Contender only to have it that spot taken from him by Shane McMahon to begin their rivalry for Wrestlemania. After SmackDown, the WWE Universe still doesn’t know who will challenge The Eater of Worlds for the WWE Championship in Orlando.

The Battle Royal ended with Harper and Styles being eliminated from the match at roughly the same time, so the WWE Universe will have to wait another week to find out who will be the No. 1 Contender and WWE officials have another week to make their decision. While Luke Harper and AJ Styles go to war over who will face Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 33, Randy Orton continues to stand by without a match for the event.

Shortly after the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, it was reported that Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble match to force a feud between himself and Bray Wyatt by Wrestlemania 33. WWE officials specifically had Roman Reigns enter as the final entrant into the match because they wanted Orton to receive as big a face reaction as possible from the WWE Universe. On paper, WWE is booking a slow burning face turn for Randy Orton.

There has been some speculation that a face turn could be in the cards for Wyatt. However, Orton turning against his “master” is imminent and classic WWE booking. The only question is when WWE officials will pull the trigger on his betrayal. Right now, Luke Harper, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles all have a claim to the WWE Title match at Wrestlemania. But, Orton vs. Wyatt is still penciled onto the card as the title match.

In all likelihood, WWE will book Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles next week on SmackDown to determine the new No. 1 Contender for Wyatt. On paper, Styles could win and force the WWE Title match into a Triple Threat match if WWE officials have changed their minds about Shane McMahon facing Styles. The only issue is that could hurt Luke Harper’s momentum and force him to be considered an afterthought in the situation.

A Fatal Four Way match could be coming between all four men for the WWE Championship, but that would take a lot of the momentum off Bray Wyatt, who is the one WWE officials are trying to elevate into a top guy in WWE. Randy Orton winning the Royal Rumble was designed to help Wyatt reach the next level.

If Harper, Styles or both men are added to the WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania, Randy Orton’s turn against Wyatt may not happen until the grandest stage of them all. After that, Orton vs. Wyatt would be a huge feud on SmackDown. Ultimately, this comes down to who WWE officials want to leave Orlando with the WWE Championship. On paper, Randy Orton winning the WWE Title at Wrestlemania 33 makes sense.

The reason why WWE officials want to do a Triple Threat or a Fatal Four Way match is to keep the dynamic going between Orton and Wyatt throughout the match until the end. If they were to find themselves alone in the ring, The Viper could finally turn on Wyatt and steal the WWE Championship on the grandest stage of them all. Regardless of the details, the Orlando crowd would go insane. One way or another, WWE officials are setting up Randy Orton to have the biggest moment of the night at Wrestlemania 33.

[Featured Image by WWE]