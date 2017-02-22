‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Kills Liv In Violent Morgan Revenge Attack?

General Hospital spoilers hint that Liv Jerome’s (Tonja Walker) days in Port Charles are numbered and she will come to a violent end soon. On the Wednesday, February 22 GH episode, Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) digs into Julian Jerome’s (William deVry) past and ferrets out his secret sister.

Jason was holding back on telling Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) about the evidence that pointed to Ava Jerome (Maura West) as the one that ordered the bomb that killed Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig). General Hospital spoilers reveal Jason’s mindset is about to change drastically.

Pray she doesn't? Or write in like crazy!! https://t.co/EZnzkJUAzz — Tonja Walker (@Tonjawalker) February 22, 2017

Jason Solves The Liv Mystery

Jason was concerned that Sonny would break house arrest and go after Ava – and then he did. Fortunately for Sonny, Jason intervened and talked him down. General Hospital spoilers predict an explosion.

Sonny is ready to go into full revenge mode and after Jason finds out Liv kidnapped Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) and put his wife and child at risk, Liv’s days on this earth are numbered according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. Liv’s survival seems a very long shot.

Sonny Vs. Liv To The Death

It seems certain Sonny will catch up to Liv and will make her pay for what she did to his son. General Hospital spoilers don’t clarify whether or when Sonny discovers the part the other Jerome sister played in his son’s death. Ava’s dirty drug swap secret may remain hidden for a while.

Other General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry predict that Liv will meet her doom at the bridge that has been so pivotal in the life of many Port Charles peeps. That bridge means a lot to Jason, Sonny, Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), and many others and could take on a new meaning for Sonny.

Ironic Choice Of Death Sites

If the General Hospital spoilers and rumors are true, Liv might “die” in the same spot her sister Ava “died.” Tonja Walker has been tweeting to fans encouraging them to contact ABC about bringing her back so that hints to either Liv escaping Sonny’s clutches or her “dying” with no body found.

It will be further ironic if Sonny believes that he killed Liv to avenge Morgan and then his “dead” son returns. Recent General Hospital rumors tease that Morgan might return for May sweeps and Bryan Craig is trying to work with the existing General Hospital plots and his schedule of other projects.

R: is Jason gonna help U in the delivery room?

S: I mean

R: it's his baby it's what makes it so unique rt?

Sam: yeah ❤ #JaSam #GH pic.twitter.com/JusFAW9oTo — Kathy (@ProudNanaK) February 21, 2017

Liv Jerome – Dead Or Alive?

Sonny can’t see beyond his rage and grief over Morgan’s death. It won’t matter to him that Morgan was never Liv’s intended target for the bomb. In a way, Sonny should be thrilled that someone was trying to kill Julian and get him out of the way. General Hospital spoilers tease Sonny will remain vengeful.

If Sonny gets the chance to take Liv’s life, there’s no way he’ll turn back from that. Sonny has taken many lives before and for much less reason. The only reason Ava has survived this long was because of Morgan and Avery. General Hospital spoilers tease both Jerome sisters could be marked for death.

Sonny Takes Out Both Jerome Sisters?

If there is to be any true justice for Morgan, Sonny killing both Ava and Liv would cover it. Of course, Liv is to blame for the car bomb but the only reason Morgan was in the car was because Ava swapped his Lithium for placebos. General Hospital fans would love to see Ava pay also.

It seems a long shot Sonny would go after both sisters. For now, Liv is Sonny’s immediate target and if he does “kill” her, don’t count on it being a permanent death. We know all the Jeromes have a gift for surviving death and that’s what is likely to happen again according to General Hospital spoilers.

