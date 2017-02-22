NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers

The NBA trade rumors are in full swing as the trade deadline nears, possibly pressing the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, and the Cleveland Cavaliers for time. What are these teams currently up to?

Boston Celtics Still Looking For A Trade

After passing on DeMarcus Cousins, who ended up with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Boston Celtics are being rumored (and being pushed) to acquire Jimmy Butler from Chicago Bulls or Paul George from the Indiana Pacers, Sports Illustrated reports.

great win going into the break! proud of my guys!! Please feel free to leave your hating comments below.. ⬇️⬇️ A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:33pm PST

Reports say that the Celtics have been talking with the Bulls again lately for a potential NBA trade involving Butler. The only name that has cropped up so far in this trade talk is Jimmy; it’s unknown who else is being traded off.

The team is also eyeing Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks, as reported by the Inquisitr. The trade rumors re-started when the Celtics’ official Instagram account followed Anthony’s, which many took as a hint that a deal between them and the Knicks was closing soon.

???? — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 21, 2017

The cryptic tweet by Isaiah Thomas only fueled the speculations as it was taken as a reaction to the Melo trade rumors.

Boston is not the only NBA team trying to acquire Carmelo, though, as the Los Angeles Clippers are also said to be in talks with the Knicks right now.

Chicago Bulls May Keep Jimmy Butler

On the Bulls side, Jimmy Butler seems confident that he will still wear the Chicago uniform past the NBA trade deadline. According to the sources of the Chicago Tribune, the Celtics and the Bulls have not actually had a serious talk over Butler since June – and the deadline is coming up tomorrow.

Butler also said it himself that he doesn’t want to get traded to another NBA team, but he accepted that he cannot control whatever the GMs decide on.

“I can’t worry about that. It don’t bother or scare me none. I’ll be OK,” he told reporters in New Orleans after the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

“Not saying I’m untradable, but I don’t think about that. Hopefully, I’m not going to get traded, but I don’t control that.”

Previously, he told USA Today the same thing – that he need not worry about such things that he cannot control. He expressed that he only wants to play basketball, no matter which NBA team he’s on.

In other news, the Chicago Bulls are interested in Jahlil Okafor from the Philadelphia 76ers. In fact, it seemed that both teams were close to a deal when the trade rumors suddenly ceased. Okafor was noticeably absent from the Sixers’ games on February 11 and 13. He later re-appeared with the team in a February 15 NBA game, which led to the speculations that the deal fell apart.

Rumors are still saying that the Bulls might acquire him by the deadline, but that remains to be seen.

Cleveland Cavaliers Looking Into The Buyout Market

The Cleveland Cavaliers seems to be still pursuing win-now moves, per Cleveland.com. They are reportedly likely to agree to a buyout with Andrew Bogut of the Dallas Mavericks, who’s too expensive for a trade. That is if Dallas offers him a buyout or doesn’t deal him to other teams.

Anderson Varejao, another big man, also comes up once in a while in NBA trade rumors, but in the latest reports, it seems that the Cavs are holding out on making a deal for him.

Even so, many believe that a trade will likely happen before the deadline. The Cavaliers are also reportedly chasing after Carmelo Anthony, as the Inquisitr previously reported. So far, nothing has come out of the reported talks. It’s not yet certain which NBA team he will join if he chooses to leave the Knicks.

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Could Get Carmelo Anthony With Help From The Kings https://t.co/ccExb0Upso pic.twitter.com/d5Z9LQkaTf — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) February 21, 2017

The NBA trade deadline is on February 23 at 3:00 p.m. A lot can happen in the remaining hours, so stay tuned for more updates and news.

[Featured Image by Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Images]