‘Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers For Week 9: Nick Viall Faces Andi, Overnights Begin

The Bachelor 2017 spoilers tease that Week 9 will be an explosive one as Nick Viall heads to Finland with his final three bachelorettes to tackle the overnight fantasy suite dates. The season finale is right around the corner and viewers saw that Andi Dorfman has just thrown herself into the mix of things. What can everybody expect from the next show set to air on Monday, February 20?

ABC has released their press release jam-packed with Bachelor spoilers for Week 9 and they note that there are some crazy schedule notes to consider as the action plays out heading into the 2017 season finale in March. The overnight fantasy suite dates will be broken up into two short episodes that will be just an hour a piece, so everybody will be curious to see if another cliffhanger is on the way in-between the two shows.

Viewers will get to see Nick Viall and Andi Dorfman talk as the Week 9 episode kicks into gear and then Viall faces a difficult rose ceremony. The first of three overnight dates will be shown during the February 27 show, but the other two will be held over until Monday, March 6. That is the same evening when a two-hour “Women Tell All” special will air and then the 2017 finale airs on March 13, as does the “After the Final Rose” special.

Why has Dorfman returned to see Viall? Of course, the reality is that this was surely set up as a stunt by the producers, but the previews make it seem as if some kind of jaw-dropping revelation is on the way. According to the Bachelor spoilers, Andi will have a suggestion for Nick regarding his overnights and this is supposedly a bombshell. Will she suggest that he not get intimate with any of his final three ladies during this overnight alone time perhaps?

The previews make it appear that this time with Andi is significant, but it may not ultimately take up that much of the next show. Viall then faces what Bachelor 2017 spoilers for Week 9 tease is a gut-wrenching decision during a painful rose ceremony as he has to send one of his final four bachelorettes packing. According to gossip guru Reality Steve, Corinne Olympios will be eliminated at this point, meaning that Vanessa Grimaldi, Rachel Lindsay, and Raven Gates are the three who will head to Finland.

The first fantasy suite overnight date will have one of the ladies flying in via helicopter and Bachelor spoilers for Week 9 share that she will open up to share her most intimate feelings for Viall. The invitation to the fantasy suite seemingly will be presented, but will she take it? This lady apparently reveals a deep secret of some sort to Nick and the network hints that this could shake him up a bit.

Nick and this lady will watch the Northern Lights and then consider heading to the fantasy suite, and the press release teases that the journey for this bachelorette could end at this point. Granted, a shocking elimination ahead of the overnight at this stage seems unlikely, as that is something that the network would tease heavily ahead of time and the latest preview focuses on Andi a great deal along with supposed concern and indecision by Nick as he heads toward his final rose ceremony.

Which lady gets this next date? Neither the preview for Episode 9 or the press release reveal this tidbit, and Reality Steve’s Bachelor 2017 spoilers do not have much detail for these overnights either. It has sounded as if Rachel Lindsay, who reportedly is eliminated in conjunction with the overnights in Finland, is cut at a rose ceremony. However, some wonder if Rachel might get the first overnight and a cliffhanger that would leave everybody hanging until the March 6 show.

Will the Bachelor spoilers for Week 9 and the dates and elimination that carry over into Week 10 be accurate? Will Nick Viall heed Andi Dorfman’s advice and will any shockers pop up before the Bachelor finale date for 2017 that comes on March 13 for Season 21? Things are getting intense and viewers are anxious to see how the rest of the drama plays out.

[Featured Image by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock]