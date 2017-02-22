‘Flip Or Flop’ Christina & Tarek El Moussa: What’s The Real Score Between Them?

Flip or Flop‘s Christina and Tarek El Moussa have remained for the past couple of months after news about their failed marriage emerged. Now, Christina El Moussa finally speaks up about the reason behind her divorce with estranged husband and co-star in Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America (GMA).

During the interview cited by ABC News, the Flip or Flop host revealed that she is doing “really, really good” after the split with Tarek El Moussa and clarified the real reason why they split up in the first place.

“There’s a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end we’re just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents and coworkers that we can be,” Christina told the GMA hosts before she continued to disclose the entire story.

Apparently, the couple first met in Flip or Flop and launched their romance from there. Even after the divorce, Christina and Tarek continue to work together in making Flip or Flop Season 7 a show to remember.

“We have so much fun on set and we look forward to continuing the show. We met at work so we worked together before we ever started dating.”

Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa continued to tell the GMA hosts about the family she built with Tarek, saying that their children have been “transitioning well” before moving on to debunk rumors about the real reason why she split with her husband.

In fact, the Flip or Flop star shared the real score between her and Tarek.

“Tarek and I are friends and we have a lot of support from our family.”

Citing the Flip or Flop stars’ statement in December, ABC News revealed that Christina and Tarek had been experiencing “challenges in their marriage” and even confirmed that police officers were called to their home in 2016 but clarified that it was only out of “abundance of caution” and added that “there was no violence and no charges were filed.”

Despite this, the estranged couple had been plagued with controversy and rumors which Christina shot down during her guest appearance in Good Morning America.

“Like any couple, we had our share of issues,” People quoted her saying

“But we went through a lot in a short amount of time.”

For the uninitiated, Christina and Tarek El Moussa had gone through fertility problems in the past which they overcome through in vitro fertilization that gave them two lovely children: a 6-year-old daughter named Taylor and an 18-month-old son they call Brandon.

My cute crazy fun funny amazing Valentine's … about to have heart shaped pizza and cookies (Tays pick) perfect night in ❤ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

Aside from that, Tarek was diagnosed with thyroid cancer just as Flip or Flop was about to launch in 2013.

Despite all these and the confirmation that Christina and Tarek had officially filed for divorce, HGTV, the network that has aired Flip or Flop revealed that there are no schedule changes in the show, per ABC News.

“HGTV is currently airing episodes of ‘Flip or Flop’ and the series will continue production as scheduled,” a statement from the network read.

Furthermore, the statement cited in the report revealed the network’s position on the matter of Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s divorce.

“We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on ‘Flip or Flop.’ When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children.”

In the end, Christina expressed her utmost gratitude for her fans who supported her throughout the challenges she faced.

“I get so many nice messages from people that have gone through similar situations and just the positive outreach, it’s really helped me get through this.”

I've never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you. @hgtv A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

Flip or Flop is a reality show from HGTV about former real estate agents Christina and Tarek El Moussa who decide to procure distressed properties and remodel them in order to sell them at a better price.

Check out the entire interview with Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa on Good Morning America above.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]