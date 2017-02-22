‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3: Release Date Uncertain, Episode 301 Starts Production

While the Rick and Morty Season 3 release date remains as elusive as ever, a new update may be what it takes to light up the mood of some fans who might start feeling understandably grumpy due to the long wait. Apparently, the production of the series’ third season is now in full swing. In fact, a recent update reveals that the team has just started production of Episode 301 if recent reports are correct.

In a Twitter post by one of the Rick and Morty writers might have already revealed the status of show’s third season. Writer Mike McMahan confirmed that the team has just started production for the series’ 301st episode, ComicBook reported.

In the post, McMahan posted what appears to be a picture of the title page of the Rick and Morty Episode 301 script.

“Hey [Rick and Morty] am I allowed to say we’re recording episode 301 today?” the writer captioned the post.

But is it really a recent update as claimed by the publication? Upon close scrutiny, however, it appears that McMahan’s post is already a bit old. The post was dated February 19, 2016, which is can be viewed below, a fact that might have been overlooked by the publication.

Hey @RickandMorty am I allowed to say we’re recording episode 301 today? pic.twitter.com/6p7DH1d00G — Mike McMahan (@pleaseprint) February 18, 2016

But if what McMahan posted is true, this could mean that production for Rick and Morty Season 3 already began as early as February last year. While they might have had a head start last year, it is possible the production team ran into problems that caused the delay of the third season.

Previously, there were speculations that co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland might be privy to the actual schedule of the Rick and Morty Season 3 release. According to these speculations, it is Adult Swim’s call when to reveal the actual date and that their arrangement with the network was preventing either showrunner from revealing the information to fans.

However, Harmon already went public to address those speculations. At the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, Harmon was direct in owning the blame for the delay of third season’s release.

“It’s late because of me,” explained Harmon.

Harmon likewise explained that he does not have the release date for Rick and Morty Season 3 yet. Addressing rumors of Adult Swim preventing him from revealing it, the show’s co-creator explained that the network is not preventing him — he simply does not know.

For fans of Adult Swim’s hit comedy animated series, the wait for the Rick and Morty Season 3 release date is one long emotional roller coaster ride. Back in 2016, there were talks that the series could return before the year ended, prompted by reports that the show’s writers have already finished their part.

However, 2016 ended with no announcement from Adult Swim regarding the date. This caused some angry fans to voice their frustrations on social media. But these reactions just show how loyal fans of Rick and Morty are to the series.

But it looks like the wait would almost be over soon. Recently, Adult Swim Australia posted a video of what fans had hoped to be the opening scene of Rick and Morty Season 3. But they were in for a pleasant surprise.

No, it was not the opening scene fans had hoped for. Rather, the team pulled a prank on fans Rick and Morty-style. It was actually an edited video that used dialogues from previous Rick and Morty seasons to give a message to fans and perhaps, a foretaste of the fun times that are yet to come.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]