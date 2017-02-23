‘Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ Beta Download: Ubisoft Announces Rollout Times, Details

The highly anticipated Ghost Recon: Wildlands beta finally arrives today. For players who want to participate, here are some details of the open beta revealed by Ubisoft.

Ubisoft already released the exact time the Ghost Recon: Wildlands open beta becomes live for different time zones. The open beta goes live at 3 a.m. PST, 6 a.m. EST, 11 a.m. GMT, or 12 a.m. CET as reported by VG24/7.

The open beta runs for several days starting Thursday, February 23 and ends on Monday, February 27. During the period everyone can test out some areas that are specifically unlocked for beta testing, an experience that will surely whet their appetites in time for the arrival of the Ghost Recon: Wildlands release date next month.

It was revealed that two regions of the game will be available for players to explore during the Ghost Recon: Wildlands open beta. One of these is Itacua, the region that was already opened during the closed beta testing. Another region that becomes available for the public beta is named Montuyoc.

When Ghost Recon: Wildlands release date arrives by March, players will be able to immerse themselves in what is touted to be the largest open world maps created by Ubisoft. Aside from the two regions that will be opened for the beta test, there are 19 additional regions that will be unlocked when the game launches next month.

The game will also contain 11 biomes in addition to its 21 regions. These biomes are unique as they will contain their own set of climates and animals. These numbers show the diversity of the inhabitants players are likely to meet in Ghost Recon: Wildlands‘ massive open world.

Speaking of diversity, non-playable characters of the game will be running on some fancy AI. Benoit Martinez, Ghost Recon: Wildlands technical art director revealed that these NPCs will be living their own lives inside the game whether players choose to interact with them or not.

“They go to bed at night,” Martinez told Polygon in an interview. “They get up. They go to work. Whether or not you interact with them or not, they live their own life.”

Ubisoft’s tactical shooter will also feature a very intriguing gameplay that will let players decide for themselves how to accomplish their assigned missions. This “openendedness” gives players total freedom on how to interact with the massive world in the game in pursuit of their goals. Ubisoft assures that the Ghost Recon: Wildlands world is responsive and will react to every action gamers do while inside it.

In Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands, gamers plays as a member of Ghosts, an elite U.S. Army team. Set in Bolivia, players are tasked with taking down a powerful drug cartel while behind enemy lines. The game offers exciting ways how to complete their mission which could include driving helicopters, dirt bikes, dune buggies, and even parachuting towards their targets.

With the variety of methods players can reach their targets, it is up to them to come up with their own plans of attack and flawlessly execute them. However, it will soon become clear that players cannot just barge in and shoot everyone; some tactics have to be utilized to be successful. These include employing stealth and choice of weapons whether long or short-range or opt for melee combat. Timing attacks is also important. Daytime assault allows players to easily spot enemies but their presence could be detected easily as well. Nighttime raids, on the other hand, will offer better stealth.

Ubisoft also released details of the Ghost Recon: Wildlands beta download file size. Players will need to have at least 24 GB free space on their platform of choice, the file size for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For PC gamers who have previously participated in the closed beta, they will only need to download a 19 GB update.

The actual Ghost Recon: Wildlands release date is slated this coming March 7, 2017.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]