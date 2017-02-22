‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Deimos’ Devious Plan To Get Nicole Baby Holly

Days Of Our Lives fans were heartbroken when the judge gave Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) custody of baby Holly. Even though she gave birth to the little girl, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is the biological mother. Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) has lost Nicole. However, he is determined to get her back by guaranteeing she will have her daughter back. The latest information reveals his devious plan.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the long-running soap opera.

On Monday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Chloe Lane won custody of baby Holly. Prior to the judge issuing her ruling, Nicole Walker interrupted and verbally lashed out. This didn’t sit well with the judge, but nobody knows if that caused her to rule in Chloe’s favor. However, that wasn’t the only obstacle. Belle (Martha Madison) hired investigators who discovered that Deimos bribed the original judge. Even though the replacement judge said she would not hold it against Nicole, it was made part of the case file and certainly didn’t help.

After court, Nicole went to confront Deimos. She found out that he kidnapped Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). This led to a retaliation abduction and now Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) is missing. It was all too much for Nicole and she broke up with Deimos. However, he still thinks he can win her back. Today, he left a message on her phone claiming to be able to get her baby Holly.

So, how does he plan to do that? According to She Knows, on March 1, Deimos Kiriakis will plan to kidnap baby Holly. It isn’t revealed exactly how he is going to abduct the child. However, he believes that if Nicole gets her daughter, then she will forgive him for everything. However, it is more likely that Nicole will react in the opposite way. As much as she wants Holly, there is no way to hide a kidnapped child forever. Also, Nicole abducted a child in the past. When Holly goes missing, they will automatically accuse Nicole of doing it.

When Deimos first came to Salem, he had a lot of anger and bitterness. After spending 30 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, he felt Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) got away with it for too long. However, after meeting Nicole on Days Of Our Lives, Deimos seemed to improve. For a while, it appeared as if Nicole really might have changed the soap opera villain. Interestingly, he went back to his old ways right after she agreed to marry him.

DOOL spoilers do not reveal if Deimos successfully kidnaps Nicole’s baby or if the plan is foiled. However, this could cause Chloe to be even more determined to keep the baby away from Nicole.

Other spoilers include Chad telling Abigail (Marci Miller) the truth about what happened with Gabi inside the storage unit. She will become unraveled once again. However, Chad will decide to “recommit” himself to Abby. As for their future, executive producer Ken Corday recently said that “Chabby” is “endgame.”

Also, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will reunite with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). However, she is surprised by how much he has changed, especially when it comes to his attitude. Keep in mind that Eric went to prison and that will change a man. However, he is still a good person because he didn’t hesitate to help Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) even though he could have been arrested if they were caught.

What do you think of Deimos’ plan to kidnap Nicole’s baby on Days Of Our Lives? How will Arianne Zucker’s character react when she finds out?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]