Mia Khalifa Successfully Used Twitter To Troll Athletes And Get A New Boyfriend

Mia Khalifa is not just the queen of Pornhub. She’s also the queen of Twitter. She has based her social media following off her sexy image and love of sports. Of course, Mia is no stranger to having guys slide into her DMs on the social media site.

Khalifa does not hold back when it comes to calling out these men. She has taken to Twitter numerous times to publicly shame the athletes and celebrities who have attempted to hit on her on social media. Khalifa recently took to social media to lay out her “thirst trap” while enjoying one of her favorite drinks after an intense workout, reports Comicbook.

When you exploit your thirst quencher to lay out a thirst trap @hint #TakeTheHint A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:10am PST

According to the report, Mia has a reason behind the Instagram post. She is getting paid to promote Hint Water. Back in September 2016, Mia outed Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly for attempting to slide into her DMs. She took to Twitter to share a screengrab of their conversation along with the tweet, “Shoulda spent more time in your playbook and less time in my DM’s #NOLES.”

Shoulda spent more time in your playbook and less time in my DM's #NOLES pic.twitter.com/GJcFTHwmTh — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) September 6, 2016

Months later, he tried it again. It looks like Kelly hasn’t learned from his previous mistake. Khalifa shared another screengrab and called him out to her 6.5 million followers, reports HotNew Hip Hop.

Reports circulated last week that Chad Kelly has been disinvited from the NFL’s upcoming draft scouting combine and Mia took the opportunity to call out Chad for the third time.

It all started when NFL draft scout Mat Miller tweeted, “I’m told by NFL team sources that Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly was not invited to the NFL combined based on off-field issues.”

“He wasn’t invited in my DM’s either,” Khalifa fired back, “so he’ll prob show up to the combine drunk asking Gruden if he wants to FaceTime.”

I'm told by NFL team sources that Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly was not invited to the NFL combine based on off-field issues. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 15, 2017

He wasn't invited in my DM's either, so he'll prob show up to the combine drunk asking Gruden if he wants to FaceTime https://t.co/TJ8uJjEu5u — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) February 15, 2017

Then, the former adult video star followed up with a photo of her Mia Khalifa T-shirt along with the tweet, “Yo Swag, what’s your address? Wanna mail you a shirt @ckelly_10.”

Yo Swag, what's your address? Wanna mail you a shirt @ckelly_10 pic.twitter.com/5DORUKxjEY — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) February 15, 2017

Kelly has refrained from Twitter to respond to Khalifa’s diss. Meanwhile, Kelly and his agent are figuring out how he got uninvited from the NFL draft combine. His agent said that it could very well be an elaborate publicity stunt created by the NFL.

Mia will continue to set out her “thirst trap” on social media. According to another Comicbook report, the most-searched for Pornhub star has been sharing some of her hottest Instagram photos of all time. Over on her Instagram page, Mia often shares photos of herself in workout gear, a lacrosse shirt, her team’s gear, or in skimpy clothing.

#NBAvote @johnwall A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:00am PST

The adult star turned sports writer still isn’t afraid to show off her body. Over the holidays, Khalifa shared a photo of herself wearing a sexy Santa costume. During her recent appearance on the ESPN radio show Russilo & Kanell, she admitted that she has found her next boyfriend on Twitter, reports Maxim. A guy did attempt to slide into her DMs, but he was successfully at winning Khalifa over.

‪Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals ????‬ A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:15am PST

She said that she “can only be hit up” from the people that she follows on Twitter and if someone does send her a message, “it’s usually for a good reason.”

“But if they come at me sideways, they’re going to learn the hard way not to,” she clarified.

Mia did confess that one lucky guy has successfully talked to her on social media. She revealed that she “only actually ever responded to one DM positively and that was very recently.”

She admitted that she’s currently “kind of seeing him,” but she didn’t reveal his name. Khalifa will have to keep her personal life a secret since her millions of adoring male fans would probably stalk him.

[Featured Image by Mia Khalifa/Twitter]