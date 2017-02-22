Knicks Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose Prepares To Be Traded, Melo Still Being Eyed?

The New York Knicks trade rumors suggest that Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose may both sport different uniforms at the end of the week. NBA teams are reportedly still interested in a deal concerning Anthony, and Minnesota Timberwolves, among other teams, have reached out to the Knicks for a potential Rubio-Rose trade.

Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers Still Onto Melo

According to ESPN, the Clippers are not giving up on acquiring Carmelo Anthony without trading their top four players. Although it seems absurd to dream of getting a 10-time All-Star player for anyone other than a starter, it looks like they’re just trying to avoid the Knicks’ mistakes.

Back in 2011, New York Knicks got Anthony from Denver Nuggets in exchange for Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari, Raymond Felton, Timofey Mozgov, and their first-round pick, per Bleacher Report. The All-Star player did good – the Knicks went to the playoffs in his first three seasons with them, but that’s about all.

If Anthony goes to the Clippers with the current lineup, there’s no telling how far the team could go. A championship would certainly be attainable, but Los Angeles should note that Carmelo comes with a price.

Another wild rumor circulating right now is that the Celtics are close to a deal with the Knicks. Monday morning, the team’s official Instagram account followed Melo’s, sparking speculations of a trade.

Isaiah Thomas is also believed to have tweeted a reaction to the rumors, Rant Sports reported.

???? — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 21, 2017

The publication notes that the team has been actively looking for Thomas’ helper, even eyeing Chicago Bulls’ Jimmy Butler and Los Angeles Clippers’ Blake Griffin. However, a deal with Knicks’ Anthony could cost them less and with the state they’re in now, it looks like they don’t need much to level up their ball game next season.

Derrick Rose Could Head To Minnesota Past The Trade Deadline

The hottest trade rumor right now is that Minnesota Timberwolves have expressed their interest in trading for Derrick. Many other teams have also reportedly communicated with Knicks in an effort to close a deal.

In another ESPN report, it is speculated that Ricky Rubio could be shipped off to New York to make way for the rookie Kris Dunn to shine as the Timberwolves’ new point guard. Many reports have noted that, in turn, the Knicks can make use of Rubio in terms of defense and facilitating, two points where Derrick severely lacks on.

The Timberwolves are reportedly interested in Derrick Rose https://t.co/e66OmPIchJ pic.twitter.com/gr1dIG495Y — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 21, 2017

While Rubio will be a great addition to the Knicks, Rose may be problematic to the Timberwolves. If Dunn takes over as starting point guard, the former MVP’s role may be reduced to being a backup. In best case scenario, he could be of help to Dunn.

On Derrick Rose’s part, he’s already prepared for whatever’s going to happen: whether the deal is finalized or not, New York Daily News reports.

“You never know what’s going to happen. You’ve got to be a professional about it.”

Should Knicks decide to agree to send the former MVP to Timberwolves, he will be reunited with coach Tom Thibodeau, who was previously with Chicago Bulls at the time Derrick Rose secured the MVP title.

However, it’s unknown what the Timberwolves-Knicks trade deal could truly involve. Although it’s very likely that Rubio will be exchanged for Rose, another player(s) can potentially change states, either from New York or Minnesota.

Nevertheless, these are just rumors for now and should be taken with a grain of salt. With only a day and a few hours left before the deadline, the Clippers, Timberwolves, or whichever is looking for a deal with the Knicks should be getting close to an agreement by now.

Stay tuned for more Knicks trade news.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]