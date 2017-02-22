Kim Kardashian Sex Tape: New Footage Emerges From Kim’s Infamous Tape With Ray J

Kim Kardahsian has a new sex tape floating around the internet — or at least some new parts of her old viral video.

The reality star shot to fame thanks in large part to her viral sex tape with singer Ray J. Kim was known at the time for hanging mostly on the edges of the reality television world, a friend of Paris Hilton who sometimes appeared on Hilton’s reality shows but otherwise remained quietly on the sidelines.

Filmed in 2003, the video hit the internet in 2007 and helped Kim Kardashian become a household name.

Now, there may be more of it hitting the internet. Radar Online reported that some previously unseen footage from Kim Kardashian’s sex tape had surfaced, and even linked to some censored or otherwise safe-for-work images from the video.

“Kim Kardashian’s sex tape showed fans every inch of the future reality queen, but RadarOnline.com has uncovered even more explosive footage that got left on the cutting room floor! Click through to see never-before-released images from the raunchy sex tape that made Kardashian a household name – and that she thought were buried forever!”

The report noted that the new footage from Kim Kardashian’s sex tape was released to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of the video’s original release. Vivid, the adult video company that released the tape, saw it as a cause for celebration. Vivid founder Steven Hirsch even had a message to deliver to Kim Kardashian through Radar Online.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years. I hope you’re as happy as we are with the last ten years,” he said. “Congratulations on all your success.”

Even though the original video is now a decade old, its effects are still seen across the entertainment world. Kim Kardashian became the model for the modern reality television show star, with her success replicated across the industry. And many others have since tried to boost their careers by releasing their own explicit videos.

There has been a new revelation that the release of Kim Kardashian’s sex tape may have all been part of a larger plan to make her a star. The video’s co-star, Ray J, recently hinted that the video was part of Kris Jenner’s plan to get attention for her daughter.

“I only did my part [in making her famous]. As a man I tried to play my part in the situation. If you’re intelligent you can read between the lines,” he told Heat (via X17), adding that Kris Jenner “a real, true hustler.”

The Daily Mail noted that there had long been rumors that Kris Jenner was the one pulling the strings on Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, and looked to Kim’s friend Paris Hilton as inspiration for how much a sex tape could launch a career. The Kardashian family did get a bit of an immediate payout, with a $5 million lawsuit against Vivid.

Kim herself has been very open about the effect the video had on her career, though she told Rolling Stone that she was devastated when it first came out.

“I just never thought [the rumors about the tape] were real,” Kim said. “I was on a trip to New York, and I’d landed, and then someone called me – maybe my sister? I didn’t have a Blackberry then… I think I went right to my mom’s house and she was there with me every step of the way. She didn’t call me screaming or call me crying. She was just there. She was like, ‘I don’t know what you want me to do.’ So we went through it.”

Some of the images and new video from Kim Kardashian’s sex tape can be seen here.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]