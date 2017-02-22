‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Splits From Gary Anderson

Ever since the news came out that Christina El Moussa was dating the family contractor, Gary Anderson, fans have been curious about their relationship. Now it turns out that this is already over. Us Weekly shared the news that Christina El Moussa has split from Gary Anderson. Her rep actually confirmed the news.

So far, Christina El Moussa isn’t speaking out about being single, but her rep said, “Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind. She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself.” After going through a divorce, a lot of people stay single for a while to focus on things they couldn’t while in a relationship. Christina started dating Gary in mid-2016.

#FlipOrFlop host Christina El Moussa on her split: "I felt like a weight was lifted off me": https://t.co/Jkv8yhz8J8 pic.twitter.com/LHN88Pgxt3 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 21, 2017

Even though Gary and Christina aren’t speaking out, an unnamed source close to the couple is and said they “broke up because of too many outside pressures.” Christina El Moussa has been in the headlines ever since her split from her husband Tarek El Moussa was revealed. Gary and Christina were just photographed together for the first time earlier this month.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa didn’t reveal that they were getting a divorce until December and he filed in January. The couple was married for seven years. They have both decided it is time to move on, but they have also shared that they have big plans to continue working together even though they aren’t together anymore. Tarek opened up about their split not long ago saying, “It’s like anything. You have good days and bad days. It was a stressful time, but we had to do our job. Our job is to film a show and flip houses. But our most important job is to co-parent.”

#FlipOrFlop's Christina El Moussa says filming with ex Tarek is a "breeze" — despite their nasty divorce: https://t.co/0IlJn0HTTv pic.twitter.com/JiHBYyKJL5 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 17, 2017

Tarek El Moussa also just revealed something fans didn’t know about him. Here is what he had to say.

“I had thyroid cancer in 2013. One month later they found out I had testicular cancer. It was very difficult on me. My hormones were way off. It affected me. It’s been three years of hell. I was devastated when I found out. So was Christina.”

EW shared that Christina El Moussa is now opening up a bit about why her marriage didn’t work out. She said, “Like any couple, we had our share of issues. But we went through a lot in a short amount of time.” She went on to explain that Christina went back to work just four weeks after giving birth to her son Brayden. She shared that it was way too soon for her and she should have waited longer. It sounds like Christina and Tarek had a lot of things that caused pressure on their marriage. She went on to explain saying, “I think the separation process begins long before people actually separate. So by the time we officially did, I felt like a weight was lifted off me.” Now they are both moving on, but it sounds like Christina El Moussa is doing it without Gary Anderson by her side now. She did say that she and Tarek don’t discuss their personal lives with each other.

Are you shocked to hear that Christina El Moussa has split from Gary Anderson? Did you think that Christina and Gary would last? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss Christina and Tarek El Moussa on new episodes of Flip or Flop.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]