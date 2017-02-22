‘Trevor Noah: Afraid Of The Dark’ Debuts On Netflix

Trevor Noah: Afraid Of The Dark debuted on Netflix today. The Netflix special, Noah’s first, was filmed during the New York Comedy Festival last November.

The day has arrived! Check out my new comedy special #AfraidOfTheDark streaming now on @netflix pic.twitter.com/oEjFZ4cXLq — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) February 21, 2017

Trevor Noah, a South African comedian best known for hosting The Daily Show, received considerable media attention during the 2016 presidential campaign for his criticism of Donald Trump.

As a viewer of The Daily Show might expect, Noah’s comedy special heavily features sociopolitical issues. His humorous critique of Trump has proven to be a hit with fans. Mashable reported that The Daily Show‘s ratings are “up 7 percent from this time last year,” with an average total of 1.4 million viewers last month.

Trevor Noah: Afraid Of The Dark, much like The Daily Show, features Noah’s wry sense of humor. While it doesn’t shy away from political issues, it is very much a stand-up comedy routine equipped with running gags and a variety of accents from around the globe.

Noah explained his use of comedy to comment on current events.

“It’s the Trump train,” said Noah. “People look to shows where they can use comedy to I guess navigate what they see happening in the world. They want an honest interpretation of what’s happening.”

Trevor Noah was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, to a white mother and a black father during the days of apartheid which made interracial relationship illegal. After a brief career as a soap opera actor, Noah began to focus on comedy and moved to the United States in 2011. He succeeded Jon Stewart as the host of The Daily Show in 2015.

Noah jokes about his immigrant status in Trevor Noah: Afraid Of The Dark, poking fun at the cultural differences in America, said Decider. He opens with a few jokes about New York, but also notes that performing in NYC is a dream come true.

“This has been my dream since I started stand-up comedy, doing a special in New York City. This is it!”

He also offers opinions on Brexit, comically illustrating how “colonization and immigration have affected pretty much everyone over the centuries.”

His often self-deprecating humor isn’t limited to Trevor Noah: Afraid Of The Dark. Noah often pokes lighthearted fun at himself on Twitter.

The look on my face when the alarm clock goes off on a Monday morning! (Photo Credit: @ruminasean : Sean Gallagher Photography) pic.twitter.com/gTGwo0mjWD — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 30, 2017

Of course, the lighthearted humor Trevor Noah pokes at himself is nothing compared to the barbs he directs at Donald Trump.

That's ok, Donald, we all mess up. It's not like you have your own intelligence agencies to give you real news. ❤ https://t.co/XasA6e2GJy — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) February 20, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump, billion dollar idea- Supreme Court Apprentice! Best ratings ever, whole country gets to vote via text. Thoughts? — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 24, 2017

What do you think Trump will say about the number of people attending the inauguration? — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 20, 2017

"If you travel to the U.S., You should let me know"- Trump to Theresa May Homeboy conducting presidential business like a whatsapp chat — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 18, 2016

Trevor Noah recently talked about Donald Trump in an interview with The Daily Beast. Noah, who has said before that he would like to have Trump as a guest on The Daily Show, admitted that it would likely never happen as “Trump is in a world where he truly only wants to associate himself with people that like him.”

He also criticized the president for his avoidance of a question about anti-Semitism.

“All he had to say was, we’re going to stamp out anti-Semitism and once again, Donald Trump failed to say he’s going to stamp out anti-Semitism or he’s opposed to it 100 percent. That was the craziest moment where I was like, wow, this guy really doesn’t seem to get it.”

Trevor Noah: Afraid Of The Dark is now streaming on Netflix.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]