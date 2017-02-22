‘iZombie’ Season 3 News: Premiere Date Is Announced

The CW Network has just released the start date for Season 3 of their hit zombie show, iZombie. So, make sure you clear your calendar at 9 p.m. on April 4 for the Season 3 premiere.

Zombies are coming back to The CW with the premiere of #iZombie on Tuesday, April 4 at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/hzMVS9fvzu — iZombie (@CWiZombie) February 21, 2017

Episode 1 of Season 3 will be shown after the The Flash which airs at 8 p.m. ET. The first episode of Season 3 of iZombie will fill the spot left by the season finale of Legends of Tomorrow, according to Den of Geek.

And, don’t worry about the fact Robert Buckley (who plays the main character, Major) isn’t present in the promotional image for Season 3 of iZombie. According to TV Guide, Major will return for Season 3, eating the brain of a teenage girl who dies in a car crash in Episode 1. Liv will eat the brain of that girl’s father who also died in the accident.

Season 2 of iZombie introduced the new character, Vivian Stoll (Andrea Savage). The Season 2 finale saw Vivian ask Liv Moore (Rose McIver ) to join her team, Fillmore Graves. This means that, moving forward in Season 3 of iZombie, Liv will have to pick a side as Seattle heads towards, potentially, becoming a safe zone for the undead.

But, while it seems this new character could be the next “big bad” moving forward into Season 3, that may not be the case. According to TV Insider, the show’s creator, Rob Thomas (as opposed to the singer, Rob Thomas, who met his demise in the Season 2 finale of iZombie), wants Season 3 to head into uncharted territory in regard to the show’s bad guys. He is hoping Season 3 will reveal subtle layers to who the baddies are in iZombie.

“You do not have such a clearly defined antagonist at the center of the show. In fact, I think the big mystery of Season 3, for the audience, is trying to figure out whose side are we on? The zombies at this military outfit, Fillmore Graves, they just want to survive. Some of them are willing to go further than Liv might think is necessary. But who is in the right in that situation? That’s a big part of the question: no one needs to be nefarious in a blatant way. There’s much more about who has the best plans for zombies moving forward.”

Season 2 of iZombie also saw Clive Babineaux (Malcolm Goodwin) finally learning about Liv being a zombie. So, how will this affect his storyline moving forward into Season 3?

Previously, Clive thought Liv was a psychic and used her regularly to help him solve murder cases. In actual fact, Liv was getting flashes of the murder victims’ lives via her dietary requirement of human brains. The Season 2 finale saw the truth revealed to Clive about Liv. While Clive will likely still use Liv’s abilities to help him solve murder cases, Rob Thomas revealed to TV Insider that this will change the dynamics between the pair in Season 3. Thomas admitted that he will miss the way the pair interacted while Liv was on a brain in previous seasons of iZombie, but he has had a season to prepare for it and the pair will evolve in Season 3.

Malcolm Goodwin revealed to TV Guide that the change should still be entertaining for the audience.

“It’s been a lot of fun just playing with different reactions. Now that Clive is in on it, sometimes he plays along with it, sometimes he could be put off by it. Sometimes he converses with the brains in a different way.”

As yet, no trailer has been released for Season 3 of iZombie.

Are you excited about Season 3 of iZombie? Let us know your thoughts by commenting below.

iZombie returns to the CW Network with Season 3 on Tuesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by CW Network]