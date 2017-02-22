Mariah Carey Literally Blames ‘Everybody’ For ‘Chaotic’ NYE Performance

Songstress Mariah Carey still believes that nothing could be done to save her her snafu-laden live performance on NYE (or New Year’s Eve, if you will).

In a newly-published interview with Rolling Stone about her mindset following the disastrous Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve set, where Carey aimlessly meandered around a Times Square stage for several minutes over what she claimed were in-ear sound monitor issues, the 46-year-old “I Don’t” singer shifted the blame to literally everyone who was — or wasn’t — on-stage with her that fateful night.

“I don’t even want to bring this up too much, but whatever,” she started, “that couldn’t be helped. [It] was out of my control and had everything not been such a total chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen.”

Carey went on to say that once it became obvious that she wouldn’t able to carry on with her NYE performance, everything and everyone should’ve stopped what they were doing and ended the act.

“Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the f**king stage,” she expressed in exasperation.

“I’m sorry. It was a mess, and I blame everybody. And I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal.”

For those who are currently feeling a sense of “Mimi déjà vu,” Carey pretty much gave the same explanation for the controversial event right before she engaged in another moment of silence; this one being a personal “time-out” of her own reasoning, about a week after the NYE performance in January of 2017.

“It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control,” she relayed through an Twitter audio post, as noted by theInquisitr.

“It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and hear [yourself] properly in the middle of Times Square… especially when their ear monitors were not working at all.”

Equally as controversial as the failure of the NYE performance was the reason why Mariah Carey believed she had failed at all: according to the singer herself, despite several claims being made to stage hands regarding the sound issues that she had during earlier rehearsals, nothing was actually done to fix the various problems.

“They foiled me,” Mariah went on to say in her explanation.

“Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me. Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail for anyone who cares to hear. I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt, but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time.”

As for those who were and continue to be less than considerate about the embarrassing NYE display, Carey simply chalks the matter as one that those attached to live entertainment are all too familiar with.

“If I can’t explain it [further] to the entire world,” Mariah additionally remarked to Rolling Stone, “then they’re not going to understand it, because it’s not what they do. Just like I wouldn’t understand somebody who had a desk job and how to do that. I couldn’t. I literally am incapable of being in the real world and surviving,” she joked.

One person who does get it better than anyone, however, is Carey’s new beau, dancer Bryan Tanaka, whose vision of love for the vocalist was documented on the eight-part E! docu-series, Mariah’s World.

Although fans of Mimi have called out the pairing as being hyper-fictionalized for the sake of good reality TV, Carey assures her “Lambily” that the only reason they feel that way is due to the start of she and Tanaka’s love affair being captured on-screen.

“I don’t think we’re being public in a way that my relationships have been public before,” she says.

“I really don’t. To me, the best thing of this is to keep it a little more private. But I’m not going to not go places with him and enjoy our lives because everybody thinks, ‘Oh, it’s too soon!’ kind of thing. We all saw the freakin’ show. This is not a surprise.”

Tanaka did not offer comment on his relationship with Mariah Carey or the live NYE performance, which he was a part of.

