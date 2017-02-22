Note 8 Rumors: Samsung 4K Curved Infinity Display, 256GB Variant To Be Debuted?

Samsung has always released two flagship smartphones every year – the Galaxy S and the Note series. While this strategy has been largely advantageous for Samsung, the similarities between its two flagship devices, such as the Galaxy S6+ and the Note 5, have resulted in one or the other being unable to achieve its full potential. This is something that Samsung could not afford to risk with the release of the Galaxy S8 and the Note 8 this 2017.

The Galaxy Note 8 is arguably Samsung’s most important device in years, with the smartphone being its first flagship phablet since disaster met 2016’s Galaxy Note 7. With this in mind, it is pertinent for this year’s Note 8 to impress consumers, while reestablishing the lost faith that befell a number of avid Samsung supporters due to its predecessor’s failure. If rumors are any indication, however, the South Korean tech giant appears to be sparing no expense when it comes to the development of its large-screened halo device.

Details about the Galaxy Note 8 have begun trickling down to the rumor mill, with speculations stating that the upcoming flagship would sport some of the most formidable specs that have ever graced a mobile device. These include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and a series of notable features such as a dual-lens camera, a large battery, an iris scanner and IP68 certification. A revamped S-Pen with speakers is also speculated for the Galaxy Note 8.

A recent ValueWalk report has outlined a couple of compelling new rumors about the Galaxy Note 8, and if these speculations prove accurate, the South Korean tech giant’s upcoming device might very well be distinct enough from the Galaxy S8 and attractive enough to attract even the most disenchanted Samsung fans back to the esteemed phablet series.

According to recent rumors, the Galaxy Note 8 would most likely feature the biggest display that Samsung has ever equipped on a flagship device. With the current Galaxy S8+ rumored to be equipped with a hefty 6.2-inch screen, there is a good chance that the Galaxy Note 8 would feature a display just as large, or even larger than its S-series sibling. Thus, it would not be surprising at all if Samsung releases a Note 8 with a massive 6.4-inch screen.

What really makes the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 screen special, however, is not its size, but its resolution. Speculations are high that unlike the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, which are both rumored to come with a 2K display, the Note 8 would be the first Samsung device to feature full 4K resolution. Coupled with Samsung’s stunning edged screens, the upcoming flagship phablet might very well feature a game-changing 4K curved infinity display. If these rumors prove accurate, the device’s screen alone could make the Galaxy Note 8 a game-changer.

Apart from a killer display, a TrustedReviews report has stated that Samsung might follow Apple’s lead and release a variant of the Galaxy Note 8 with a very generous 256GB of internal storage. While the Note 7 already shipped with an adequate 64GB, it would simply be a big nod to power users if Samsung releases a variant of the flagship phablet with internal storage rivaling an entry-level laptop. A microSD card slot, which graced the ill-fated Note 7, is also rumored for the Note 8.

The Galaxy Note 8 could very well be the best smartphone of the year, provided that Samsung plays its cards just right. It already has a winning formula for the productivity-centered device, and it has all the resources it needs to ensure the flagship phablet’s success. All Samsung really needs to do is to find the right balance between the device’s raw specs, features, and price. If the South Korean tech giant could achieve this, the Note 8 might very well prove to be 2017’s dominant smartphone.

