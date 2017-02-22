‘Bates Motel’ Season 5: Showrunner Confirms Madeline Is [Spoiler’s] Wife

Bates Motel‘s final scene kicked off on Monday, February 20. Norma (Vera Farmiga) has been dead for almost two years and so much has happened since her death. Norman (Freddie Highmore) is running the motel, and he believes that his mother is still alive. Dylan (Max Thieriot) lives in Seattle with Emma (Olivia Cooke) and his newborn daughter. His father, Caleb (Kenny Johnson), arrives to see his new grandchild and learns that Dylan hasn’t talked to his mother in a long time.

One of the biggest shockers of the season premiere was that Norman is not a good housekeeper. In fact, he is a complete slob. Kerry Ehrin, Bates Motel executive producer, explained that the house is cluttered and messy, which represents how out of control his life is without Norma’s influence.

Bates Motel spoilers suggest that Norman doesn’t really understand that Norma is dead. TV Insider revealed that a part of him believes that she is alive and her death was faked as a way for them to live alone without any outside distractions.

On the other hand, Norman knows that something happened to her because her body is in the freezer downstairs and he goes to see her often.

“He’s in denial because it’s so painful. But we deliberately wanted to keep it somewhat murky because insanity is murky. There are not rules to it.”

Ehrin explained that Dylan has a child as a way to show that he moved on and created a normal life even though his family life growing up was anything but healthy. At this point, he still isn’t aware that his mother, Norma, is dead. Bates Motel spoilers tease that will change in the next few weeks.

“I can’t tell you exactly when[ Dylan finds out], but it’s a big part of the story.”

According to 2Paragraphs, one of the biggest scoops of the Bates Motel episode was that Madeline’s (Isabelle McNally) last name is Loomis. That means that her husband is Sam Loomis (Austin Nichols) — the same man that is sleeping with Marion Crane (Rihanna) at the motel. It’s going to get messy quickly since Norman’s admitted that he had developed feelings for the girl.

“I always looked at Marion Crane’s situation with Sam [in Psycho] and was like, “What is his issue? Why won’t he just marry her?” I always in the back of my head thought that there has to be some other woman involved. And this was just an opportunity to tell that story.”

Bates Motel spoilers suggest that Caleb will go looking for Norma to tell her that they have a granddaughter. He seemed upset when he learned that Dylan was not in contact with his mother. Caleb will find out that Norma died and wondered why Dylan wasn’t told. We can assume that he will call his son and give him the news.

Sheriff Romero (Nestor Carbonell) will eventually get out of the slammer and will be out for blood. He wants to kill Norman and he doesn’t care if he gets caught — after all he’s spent two years in jail at this point.

Romero sent a man to kill Norman, but “Mother” killed the man before he could hurt him. While Norma (AKA Mother) was dumping the body in the lake, the man’s phone rings — it’s Alex. It was confirmation for Norman that Romero wants him dead.

Bates Motel spoilers reveal that in the next few weeks the police start to suspect that Norman may have killed the people in the lake. They bring up that “certain people” think he killed his mother.

Norman: "I am just going to go in and buy paint from her, no big deal."

Norman to Norman: "Kill her."#BatesMotel pic.twitter.com/ib4pJo5Qt7 — Evan Maroun (@CinemaSavior) February 21, 2017

And don’t forget we’ll see Chick (Ryan Hurst) later this season. Bates Motel spoilers indicate that he will play a pivotal role determining Norman’s fate.

Bates Motel fans, how do you think the series will end?

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival]